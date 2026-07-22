Interesting and Humour - page 106
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Mischek:
Press this icon ( enlarge the glass in the photo) to watch.
don't.
Oh, man, he's got my dog, the bastard.
Mine wasn't. At first there was a dog, but the wrong one, after the first clarification he got closer, and after the second he showed a cat with wings.
Mine isn't.
45 minutes! Two real issues were covered (not resolved as they are not resolved at the meeting) on the design of the building with the planners, which do not require a meeting of all members. Scoop.
Dima, what breed?
No breed, a mongrel, somewhere between a sheepdog and a barker. Got attached in the street, became friends. She was beautiful, kind and smart, simple, a real dog without any of that:) But she has been in the sky with wings for a long time now.