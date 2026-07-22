Interesting and Humour - page 297

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Misha, come on! Give him a good kicking! )))


 

It's good when the hinges are greased. :)


 
 

Cheetah robot.


 
 

This is Acraga coa, a moth larva of the Dalceridae family.

Dalceridae (lat. Dalceridae) inhabit the tropical forests of Central and South America and are also found on the islands of the Caribbean.

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And this is what it then turns into:


 


 
There's also some bandit in there, I saw it yesterday, it's nothing...
 
tol64:

Cheetah robot.


Not as good as a cheetah. The speed is low.
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