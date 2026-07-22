Interesting and Humour - page 297
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Misha, come on! Give him a good kicking! )))
It's good when the hinges are greased. :)
Cheetah robot.
This is Acraga coa, a moth larva of the Dalceridae family.
Dalceridae (lat. Dalceridae) inhabit the tropical forests of Central and South America and are also found on the islands of the Caribbean.
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And this is what it then turns into:
Here we go...
Cheetah robot.