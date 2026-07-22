Interesting and Humour - page 65
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Guess what this picture has in common with trading?
Weren't you the one who posted the video talking about these pictures?
Kelvin Slavin: How algorithms shape our world
So not you...
from Urain
from Urain
Nice chicks, you can't get bored with them. :)
That's how it used to be, and now it's like this
I wonder where I'm supposed to put my hands and elbows. I don't get it. Of course you could stop a passerby and... I don't even know how to explain to her why I stopped her.
I wonder where I'm supposed to put my hands and elbows. I don't get it. Of course you could stop a passerby and... I don't even know how to explain to her why I stopped her.