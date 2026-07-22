Interesting and Humour - page 65

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Mischek:

Guess what this picture has in common with trading?

Weren't you the one who posted the video talking about these pictures?

Mischek:
Kelvin Slavin: How algorithms shape our world

So not you...

 
 
 

from Urain

 
 
Mischek:

from Urain

Nice chicks, you can't get bored with them. :)
 
joo:
Nice chicks, you can't get bored with them. :)

That's how it used to be, and now it's like this

 

I wonder where I'm supposed to put my hands and elbows. I don't get it. Of course you could stop a passerby and... I don't even know how to explain to her why I stopped her.

 
Mischek:

I wonder where I'm supposed to put my hands and elbows. I don't get it. Of course you could stop a passerby and... I don't even know how to explain to her why I stopped her.

It's a manual for blondes.
 
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