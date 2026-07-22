Interesting and Humour - page 4609
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The holidays are over ...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4606#comment_14549675
Mobileye, an Israeli company owned by Intel, has unveiled its brainchild, an unmanned car. On a test drive around the city, the Ford Fusion drone drove 25km through Jerusalem's busy roads, navigating narrow streets, dangerous bends, and passing pedestrians. The company has released a video of its first drive.
fantastic, imho! I have seen Tesla on autopilot before, not impressed for some reason.
ZS: I wonder how we could catch up and overtake... but for some reason I would not like to have domestic Lada-Vesta on autopilot made on domestic Elbrus ;)
Yandex came up with its autopilot, but the video is very compact and doesn't give a full overview of capabilities, so no comment
Unmanned cars from Russian company Yandex have become the first cars to be driven on Nevada state roads without a back-up, namely without a human behind the wheel to take control if necessary. The tests took place in preparation for the International Consumer Electronics Show CES-2020.
While testing the drone, characteristically with an operator, a woman was killed. Pedestrian. 45 years old.
Drones are undesirable in Russia. Society is like that. I'd take away the licenses of half the pilots.
And here's a drone.
While testing the drone, characteristically with an operator, a woman was killed. Pedestrian. 45 years old.
Drones are undesirable in Russia. Society is like that. I'd take away the licenses of half the pilots.
And here's a drone.
Studies have shown that drones have a lower accident rate than humans. Tesla's ruining the statistics. Although they can't seriously be considered autopilot. Sorry, Elon fans.
Signed up for job postings, comes in today:
Signed up for job postings, comes in today:
So) In the mood! Whoa!!!
Sorry, but here... ;)