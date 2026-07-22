Interesting and Humour - page 4609

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Kirbalmandyndturbinkasy Barshidovich - this is how fondly the pupils of the first grade in Beshmarkantygdanbai village call their teacher. Let's wish them luck in this difficult task!
 

The holidays are over ...


 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4606#comment_14549675

Igor Makanu:

Mobileye, an Israeli company owned by Intel, has unveiled its brainchild, an unmanned car. On a test drive around the city, the Ford Fusion drone drove 25km through Jerusalem's busy roads, navigating narrow streets, dangerous bends, and passing pedestrians. The company has released a video of its first drive.



fantastic, imho! I have seen Tesla on autopilot before, not impressed for some reason.

ZS: I wonder how we could catch up and overtake... but for some reason I would not like to have domestic Lada-Vesta on autopilot made on domestic Elbrus ;)

Yandex came up with its autopilot, but the video is very compact and doesn't give a full overview of capabilities, so no comment

Unmanned cars from Russian company Yandex have become the first cars to be driven on Nevada state roads without a back-up, namely without a human behind the wheel to take control if necessary. The tests took place in preparation for the International Consumer Electronics Show CES-2020.


In the last video on the tablet in the back seat, the squares of cars passing the intersection disappear while driving for some reason ;)
 

While testing the drone, characteristically with an operator, a woman was killed. Pedestrian. 45 years old.

Drones are undesirable in Russia. Society is like that. I'd take away the licenses of half the pilots.

And here's a drone.

 
ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

While testing the drone, characteristically with an operator, a woman was killed. Pedestrian. 45 years old.

Drones are undesirable in Russia. Society is like that. I'd take away the licenses of half the pilots.

And here's a drone.

Studies have shown that drones have a lower accident rate than humans. Tesla's ruining the statistics. Although they can't seriously be considered autopilot. Sorry, Elon fans.

[Deleted]  
 

Signed up for job postings, comes in today:


 
Vladimir M.:

Signed up for job postings, comes in today:


Job's closed. Too late)))
[Deleted]  

So) In the mood! Whoa!!!


[Deleted]  

Sorry, but here... ;)


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