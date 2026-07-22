Interesting and Humour - page 4864
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As far back as the Eleatian school, starting with Xenophanes of Colophon, asserted the impossibility of conceiving of the multiplicity of the cosmos without falling into logical contradictions. The famous aporias of Zeno of Eleutheria were a futile attempt to convey this simple idea in a comprehensible form to at least educated people, but were always perceived as mere anecdotes. Only in the twentieth century, after the paradox of Bertrand Russell's "set of all sets" and Kurt Gödel's theorem of incompleteness of arithmetic, a true picture of absolute impossibility of logical knowledge of Cosmos in the framework of its model as a set of objects and subjects began to open a little. Even the great Wittgenstein failed to make any headway in solving this crucial epistemological problem of philosophy and slipped into what is bashfully referred to as "the late Wittgenstein period". For the moment, official philosophy has studiously avoided this topic, dealing instead with the so-called "difficult problem of consciousness" and other "philosophies of the cultural history of the Indians of the Upper Amazon". Nevertheless, it is clear to true experts that a true and infallible programming language must be Unicode. It is not yet very clear to us ordinary people what this means in practice, but it is clear that work is in progress.
"Work is currently underway on a unified field theory, which is intended to generalise the rules of the road for off-roading."
https://ugputl.livejournal.com/73532.html
"Work is currently underway on a unified field theory, which aims to generalise the rules of the road for off-road driving."
https://ugputl.livejournal.com/73532.html
The article is written at a high level, quite in keeping with the level of the journal "Letters to ZhETF" of the developed socialism era. In spite of the time elapsed since the publication (rather long for this dynamically developing scientific field) the relevance of the topic and the importance of the results are quite well preserved up to the present. Only small corrections to values of some parameters of the model such as colours of coloured particles or the blank constant are required.
Klaaaaasssss, is there anything else you can say on the One Direction? I feel right at home :)
It's strange, you must have felt at home for more than seven years.
As far back as the Eleatian school, starting with Xenophanes of Colophon, asserted the impossibility of conceiving of the multiplicity of the cosmos without falling into logical contradictions. The famous aporias of Zeno of Eleutheria were a futile attempt to convey this simple idea in a comprehensible form to at least educated people, but were always perceived as mere anecdotes. Only in the twentieth century, after the paradox of Bertrand Russell's "set of all sets" and Kurt Gödel's theorem of incompleteness of arithmetic, a true picture of absolute impossibility of logical knowledge of Cosmos in the framework of its model as a set of objects and subjects began to open a little. Even the great Wittgenstein failed to make any headway in solving this crucial epistemological problem of philosophy and slipped into what is bashfully referred to as "the late Wittgenstein period". For the moment, official philosophy has studiously avoided this topic, dealing instead with the so-called "difficult problem of consciousness" and other "philosophies of the cultural history of the Indians of the Upper Amazon". Nevertheless, it is clear to true experts that a true and infallible programming language must be Unicode. It is not yet very clear to us ordinary people what this means in practice, but it is clear that work is in progress.
Zeno's aporias are solved elementary: to infinite divisibility of space we add infinite divisibility of time, as a result we obtain a differential calculus...
The oneness of Cosmos is only a logical sum of small spaces, here the situation is a little bit close to the ontological proof of God by Anselm of Canterbury, who was successfully defeated by Kant...
But with Gödel's incompleteness it's really much more complicated... on the whole I'm inclined so far to believe that Logos has certain limitations, that Logos is just a tiny island in the ocean of Mythos... of course it would be tempting to have a universal language, but probably the very essence of language and concepts is such that they do not cover the totality, there is something beyond concepts (universals) at least the existence itself is not grasped by concepts...
Some pictures :)
Transcendreamer and Aleksey Nikolayev have said so many new words that I haven't heard yet))
They are good for swearing, no one would understand them anyway.) And you can't use them in trading.
Transcendreamer and Aleksey Nikolayev have said so many new words that I haven't heard yet))
They are good for swearing, no one would understand them anyway.) And you can't use them in trading.
Ahem)))
If only to repeat deals after Immanuel Kant))))
And there are plenty of Kantes of our own on the forum, can't we do without them too?