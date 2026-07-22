Interesting and Humour - page 4477
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And here especially for newbies.
If you ask something (open a thread, or just asked a question in a post), and you get a rude reply, or just sent to ... or as I was many times a day getting fucked up like that for my Russian nationality here ... and so on...
Remember - none of this has anything to do with you personally.
It has to do with whoever is answering you -
In that case - click on the "Violation" link, and if it does not help - send a private message to any here moderator.
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And in any case - remember:
If a person says something to you, but in order to properly respond to him and help him - you have to act not according to your rules of life, but according to the ones he said - that's aggression. Feel free to click on "Violation" and then send it to the moderators for review.
One last thing - for newbies - here
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
who will write an advisor inexpensively))))?
Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.04 15:16
Humour threads -
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The names of the threads are SEO (Search Engine Optimization) names, that is - these names were created when google, etc. were very sensitive (not the right word ...) for such names.
Search engines have a different algorithm now.
But the old names remain, and they are googled fine.
For example, google Traders Joking ... who's the first one you see? This forum.
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In short, the humour threads (and there are some in the English and Kit parts of the forum, and others) are threads for non-core discussions.
Exactly! Scientists are morons themselves. :)
For questions.
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Most users (especially beginners) turn to the forum for some questions.
So.
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How to ask questions in different parts of a forum -
Because there are so many threads (especially in the English part of the forum) - that I "bought something" or"signed up for a signal" and he "screwed" me (without disclosing the situation ... the word is clear).
First question - is the seller/provider a friend of yours, do you know him personally?
If not, then the second (control) question - do you know him from the forum?
If in two parts "no" - then there is a problem ... give references to articles ... general rules ...
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If shorter - always buy (or subscribe to a signal) - to someone you know personally or here on the forum (and it does not matter - whether you quarreled with him or not - it is important that the person is always on the forum).
And remember - every coder (everyone!) - has his own specialization, whether they allow it or not - it doesn't matter.
But everyone does.
How do you know?
On the forum ... Who posts what ...
If you open a forum thread and someone replies to you - always go to their profile (even if they told you to fuck off...) ... always!
Because people post here not because of any special love for anything, but to find clients (not all, but many).
And it doesn't matter whether you agree with them on the forum (let's call it a "bazaar"), or not.
The important thing is that the person is always on the forum, that is - they can always solve your problems (if you bought from them).
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I have my own example.
I bought ...
I've been getting messages in my personal email - why did you buy it, do you know him, who did you buy it from? ...
And I just bought one (I had to).
And I didn't know the seller (the seller, I think, was fuming that the moderator bought ... and I just needed it quickly ...) ...
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So - buy from people you know in person or who are regulars on the forum.
Buy and subscribe to signals - from people here ... Not from outsiders.
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That's all news
Sleep.
Humour threads -
----------------
The names of the threads are titles for SEO (Search Engine Optimization), that is - these names were created when google, etc. were very sensitive (not the right word ...) for such titles.
Search engines have a different algorithm now.
But the old names remain, and they are googled fine.
For example, google Traders Joking ... who's the first one you see? This forum.
----------------
In short, the humour threads (and there are some in the English and Kit parts of the forum, and others) are threads for non-core discussions.
Sensitive ))