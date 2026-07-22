Interesting and Humour - page 3045
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
there is no printer on the smartphone (polaroid)
A container of gold and 200,000 euros disappeared from Omsk airport
Maybe it was just lost... fell out somewhere.
A container of gold and 200,000 euros disappeared from Omsk airport
Maybe they just lost it... fell out somewhere.
Someone made a good 'fortune'
Unless we learn to move faster than the speed of light...
It is enough to go beyond physical movement. Moving from one point to another does not have to be done by translational motion.
Franz Kafka sculpture