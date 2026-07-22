Interesting and Humour - page 3045

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Younga:
there is no printer on the smartphone (polaroid)
but there are cloud printers now
 
comrades
 

A container of gold and 200,000 euros disappeared from Omsk airport

Maybe it was just lost... fell out somewhere.

В аэропорту Омска украли контейнер с ювелиркой и 200 тысяч евро
В аэропорту Омска украли контейнер с ювелиркой и 200 тысяч евро
  • www.om1.ru
Крупная ювелирная компания отправила груз с украшениями из Москвы стоимостью 1 миллион, но он неожиданно исчез прямо из аэропорта. В контейнере также находилась валюта.
 
Sergey Golubev:

A container of gold and 200,000 euros disappeared from Omsk airport

Maybe they just lost it... fell out somewhere.

Someone made a good 'fortune'

 
 
If we don't learn to move faster than the speed of light...
Человечество сможет посетить не больше трех процентов Вселенной
Человечество сможет посетить не больше трех процентов Вселенной
  • nr.news-republic.com
Вглядываясь в глубины космоса — в гигантскую бездну звезд, галактик и послесвечения самого Большого Взрыва — можно было бы подумать, что если человечество сможет понять законы природы и создать достаточно хорошую технологию, нет никаких ограничений тому, что мы можем исследовать. Если бы мы могли разработать технологию термоядерного синтеза...
 
Andrey Dik:
Unless we learn to move faster than the speed of light...
It is enough to go beyond physical movement. Moving from one point to another does not have to be done by translational movement.
 
Ihor Herasko:
It is enough to go beyond physical movement. Moving from one point to another does not have to be done by translational motion.
That would mean "faster than the speed of light".
 
 

Franz Kafka sculpture

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