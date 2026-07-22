Interesting and Humour - page 2545
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Scientists are fooling around, they could have invented something useful. As it is, it's all old Soviet developments and ideas that did not get the attention they deserved in the USSR.
That's how useful things are invented. Sometimes useful things can even be invented by accident, just by experimenting with seemingly useless things. ))
I read an old Soviet book for schoolchildren, that's where extracting energy from almost everything is described as. There is plenty of energy, and we have an energy crisis, it's ironic.
I don't think this series has been published yet
I've been looking for a job for a couple of months now. I have a "CV" file on my desk and I send it out from time to time. Yesterday my husband brought me the email address of the company to send it to. So I sent it. Just now he called me from work and sat down and asked to see my resume (which came in the mail CEO). I opened the file, and there, instead of a picture - a picture of a pony shitting rainbows, and the text was something like this: "Looking for an interesting job, the salary does not matter. I can bake delicious potato cakes and something in a pot" The telephone number, e-mail and name are, of course, mine. It turned out that three weeks ago, when my husband's little sister was visiting, she decided to "help" me. The resume has been sent out five times since then. Now I think just change the number and e-mail, or just the city?
http://www.anekdot.ru/id/744107/
http://pikabu.ru/story/sestrenka_poshutila_3029384
http://www.anekdot.ru/id/744107/
http://pikabu.ru/story/sestrenka_poshutila_3029384