Interesting and Humour - page 2697
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Holy naivety! A stock market crash is not a country's downfall. When China throws a mountain of US notes on the market, and it will, their price will drop below the plinth. The price of gold has been artificially undervalued at this point by the Jewish scammers in control of the process and by the time the American rubbish is dumped, the only commodity that will have a real price and not a fictitious one will be gold.
Shit, and he's like a "trader" .....
1. a national stock market collapse ALWAYS means a depreciation of the national currency for all countries except the US. This is the law.
2. China has no reason to put all of its bonds on the market at once because the move would have a catastrophic effect on China itself in the first place. It would immediately lose all its reserves, cause a global crisis and a national crisis in the US - who would China sell its goods to as an export-oriented country?
3. The price of gold has no "real value" - the jewellery and electronics industry uses a small fraction of it. The value of gold is a fiction, a historical tradition.
Once again, the question is why would a country with an economic crisis exchange Fed bonds for gold?
There is no way DC can add up the euro price ))
- You're welcome, Moyshe, it only cost 5 shekels.
- But now my parents give me 10 every day so I don't have to play it.
- Uncle Izya, thank you so much for the pipe you gave me for my birthday, it's such a valuable gift!
- You're welcome, Moyshe, it only cost 5 shekels.
- But now my parents give me 10 every day, so I don't have to play it.
The parents bought their son a drum. Day and night the rumbling noise kept the neighbours awake. One savvy neighbour gave the boy a penknife and suggested he see what was inside.
The walls were so saturated that no one seems to go in there without crying...