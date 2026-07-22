Interesting and Humour - page 3556
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There is one pig hiding among the birds. Where?
There is one pig hiding among the birds. Where?
Everybody has nickels, where are the birds? ))
These aren't snouts, they're beaks with nostrils. All have ears on their sides, but they are not ears, but wings, and one has wings on top, they are real ears.
Everybody has nickels, where are the birds? ))
I haven't seen one of these yet, I'll have to make one too, with a chainsaw engine)))
There are no beaks with nostrils, the purpose of the test is to confuse the test subject ))
There are nostrils. Especially visible in ducks and eagles.
I haven't seen one of these yet, I'll have to make one too, with a chainsaw engine)))
The neighbours will be very pleased with such a drill)))
the neighbours will be very happy to have such a drill)))
No electricity means no neighbours either.
--
Vitalie Postolache
oh, my thoughts exactly.