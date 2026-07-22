Interesting and Humour - page 3556

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

There is one pig hiding among the birds. Where?

In the bottom left corner
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

There is one pig hiding among the birds. Where?

Everybody's nickels, where are the birds? ))
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Everybody has nickels, where are the birds? ))
It's not a snout, it's a beak with nostrils. They all have ears on their sides, but they're not ears, they're wings, and one has wings on top, they're real ears.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
These aren't snouts, they're beaks with nostrils. All have ears on their sides, but they are not ears, but wings, and one has wings on top, they are real ears.
There are no beaks with nostrils, the purpose of the test is to confuse the subject ))
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Everybody has nickels, where are the birds? ))
One has hooves ;)
 

I haven't seen one of these yet, I'll have to make one too, with a chainsaw engine)))

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
There are no beaks with nostrils, the purpose of the test is to confuse the test subject ))

There are nostrils. Especially visible in ducks and eagles.

 
Vitalie Postolache:

I haven't seen one of these yet, I'll have to make one too, with a chainsaw engine)))

the neighbours will be very pleased with such a drill ))))
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
The neighbours will be very pleased with such a drill)))
Well, what neighbours on the site, where the electricity to a couple of hours by helicopter, in a city flat does not need it, the engine, but somewhere far from civilization to fill the gasoline is easier than the battery to charge.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
the neighbours will be very happy to have such a drill)))

No electricity means no neighbours either.

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Vitalie Postolache

oh, my thoughts exactly.

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