Interesting and Humour - page 4295
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sergei, we don't have any discrepancies. It will be like this:
1. In the posts parsing the code, advising on the use of the posted EAs, the published code will be attached.
2. The entire project will be stored in MQL5 Storage, so everyone will be able to download and compile it themselves.
You can give it a try.
If the branch survives and everything goes well - then I'll make a promotion in their social networks + in different language parts of the forum incl. kit part (there are special branches on the forum, where you can talk about interesting things that happen in different parts of the forum) - if you need it of course.
Give it a try.
If the branch survives and everything goes well - then I will make a promotion in their social networks + in different language parts of the forum include the kit part (there is a special branch on the forum, where you can talk about interesting things that happen in different parts of the forum) - if you need certainly.
Thank you, I hope all goes well. I'll open a branch today or tomorrow.
Well done Macron, a real fan...
Macron well done, a real fan...
There was a rare video on the internet (then it was deleted) not at this, another championship, when our goal was scored Medvedev was jumping like a child and Putin was clearly visible - calm down quietly) it was not long before it was available
Don't you say anything?
For the last time I ask, who on deck painted this 'blight'?
From personal observation. A monster tree gobbling up a letterbox. Not photoshopped!
No money ...
----------------
And in English - Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Thailand, Cambodia ... etc.
India ... Namibia, South Africa...
I mean, many people have less money ... but it's in English, not in Russian... originally in English!
Although the main content (eg for articles) - all they have translated from Russian ... etc.
The Chinese (from China, not Hong Kong etc., but from mainland China)-in English ... and ask for articles which are in Russian ...
----------------
Something needs to be changed in the Russian forum...
You could change the age, let's say everyone over 65 has their accounts removed from the forum.
Macron well done, a real fan...
World Cup 2018 is over, good anaesthesia, managed to move the age successfully.
Let's die right on the job!
Well done Macron, a real fan...
World Cup 2018 is over, good anaesthesia, managed to move the age successfully.
Let's die on the job!
moving the age is the right thing to do,
but not enough, we should not stop,
if you have reached the advanced age, you have to pay a fine!
every month!
At least you'll do the country some good, asshole!