Interesting and Humour - page 3663
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All right. I'm a PhD, a project manager in the defense industry, I'll take a shovel in my hands and go do the work that have to"corrupt communal varmints" (your words, Andrei).
They actually get paid... and even for work not done.
Are these utility workers ready to do my job for me when I shovel it for them?
There are many things in life, when you can wait too long for help, a man drowned and need CPR, a woman giving birth and need help to get to the hospital, kids walk through a fence instead of a puddle, a grandma can't cross a sidewalk because cars keep driving and driving ... You can call and complain, you can write letters of indignation to higher authorities, or you can just go and help if the situation demands it here and now.
But is it beneath KTN's dignity to go and help children not to fall into a deep puddle? Is it shameful to save a drowned man and help a woman in childbirth and an old woman? - Isn't that what special services are for?
"corrupt communal varmints" - not my words, but those who are always whining and complaining about life.
There are many things in life that are too long to wait for help, a person drowned and needs CPR, a woman giving birth and needs help to get to a hospital, children walk through a fence rather than a puddle, a grandmother cannot cross a sidewalk because cars keep coming and coming... You can call and complain, you can write letters of indignation to higher authorities, or you can just go and help if the situation demands it here and now.
But is it beneath KTN's dignity to go and help children not to fall into a deep puddle? Is it shameful to save a drowned man and help a woman in childbirth and an old woman? - There are special services for that?
Start with yourself and start demagoguery on this forum.
How many grannies have you moved across the road?
How many puddles have you buried?
How many letters of outrage have you written?
How many sofas and armchairs have you wiped in forums in outrage?
demagogues are not new here -- no one has ever paid attention to them because they are windbaggers.
Start with yourself -- start your demagoguery on this forum.
How many grannies have you moved across the road?
How many puddles have you buried?
How many letters of outrage have you written?
How many sofas and armchairs have you wiped in forums in outrage?
Demagogues are not new here -- no one has ever paid attention to them because they are mouth-breathers.
Someone said: If you can't fix a mess, you should at least lead it...))
On Saturday, 15 April, at 14:23 Kiev time, the Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.
This year, Easter is celebrated by Christians of all denominations on the same day. Believers report that in the first minutes after the descent, the Holy Fire did not burn, so many people washed their faces with it.
According to tradition, the mysterious kindling of the Holy Fire in the Holy Land is a sign of God's mercy, which announces His care and gives believers the hope that God extends the existence of the world for another year. In different years, the wait lasts from five minutes to several hours.
There you go... Instead of picking up a shovel and shoveling snow and ice for the water to go away, he will shoot a video and complain about how bad our government is and how corrupt communal service providers are.
And maybe it would be worthwhile to get into the national peculiarities of public services? I recommend it, there is a lot of interesting stuff there.
There are many things in life when it is too long to wait for help, a person drowned and needs CPR, a woman giving birth and need help to get to the hospital, children walking on a fence rather than in a puddle, a grandmother unable to cross a zebra because cars keep coming and coming... You can call and complain, you can write letters of indignation to higher authorities, or you can just go and help if the situation demands it here and now.
But is it beneath KTN's dignity to go and help children not to fall into a deep puddle? Is it shameful to save a drowned man and help a woman in childbirth and an old woman? - There are special services for that, aren't there?
The "corrupt communal varmints" are not my words, they are the words of those who are always whining and complaining about life.
Oh, how interesting - CPR and so on. Show me at least one person who, because of the nature of his profession, should be able to provide first aid, and who can actually do it? Purely formally and theoretically learned - the ratio of closed heart massage to CPR is 3:1 or 5:1. Show me a police officer who even theoretically knows how to deliver a baby?
All right, then. I am a PhD candidate, a project manager in the defence industry, I will take a shovel in my hands and go do the work that have to"corrupt communal varmints" (your words, Andrei).
..
What am I talking about when there are such soulless creatures around... A man falls on the rails in the underground and the crowd looks on in peace as the train passes over him, with no one even thinking of helping the poor guy, there are many such cases. Never mind children wading through fences to get over water obstacles.... And these people are cursing their government... Wake up, look at yourselves, what have you become like? They are laughing, cackling, kicking lying down - young people think so much fun filming and posting on the Internet, and grown-ups uncles and aunties are passing by, they have no time, let those who should be doing that sort of thing deal with it.
Elementary first aid techniques are taught at schools and universities, but most will just pass by a person who is lying down and feeling unwell... I personally got in the situation, when I came to the lake to rest, on the shore was lying a man, I was told that he drowned, no one did his artificial respiration - like an ambulance has called, he will be saved - "because everyone must do their job, rescuers to rescue, medics to treat, builders to build" ..... I gave him CPR and heart massage, but it was too late, as I was told later the man had been lying on the beach for over 10 minutes.
I understand that I am on a forum where there are human beings, but the ones I have seen today are one and two in number.
In anticipation of the Easter holiday I urge you people to wake up, look around, be more humane.
It's the height of cynicism to publish jokes about the dangers of nuclear confrontation, while casually speculating about whether or not there will be a gap on Monday...
I'm shocked at you people.
What am I talking about when there are such soulless creatures around... A man falls on the rails in the underground and the crowd looks on in peace as the train passes over him, with no one even thinking of helping the poor guy, there are so many similar cases. Never mind children wading through fences to get over water obstacles.... And these people are cursing their government... Wake up, look at yourselves, what have you become like? They are laughing, cackling, kicking lying down - young people think so much fun filming and posting on the Internet, and grown-ups uncles and aunties are passing by, they have no time, let those who should be doing that sort of thing deal with it.
Elementary first aid techniques are taught at schools and universities, but most will just pass by a person who is lying down and feeling unwell... I personally got in the situation, when I came to the lake to rest, on the shore was lying a man, I was told that he drowned, no one did his artificial respiration - like an ambulance has called, he will be saved - "because everyone must do their job, rescuers to rescue, medics to treat, builders to build" ..... I gave him CPR and heart massage, but it was too late, as I was told later the man had been lying on the beach for over 10 minutes.
I understand that I am on a forum where there are human beings, but the ones I have seen today are one and two in number.
In anticipation of the Easter holiday I urge you people to wake up, look around, be more humane.
It's the height of cynicism to publish jokes about the dangers of nuclear confrontation, while casually speculating about whether or not there will be a gap on Monday...
I'm shocked at you people.