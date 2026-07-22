Interesting and Humour - page 132
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For the night, don't watch.
A wild boar attacking a man with a camera in the woods.
And you'd better turn off the sound.
And don't show it to children.
And don't watch it yourself.
PS. And where have the Chinese been put?