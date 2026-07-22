Interesting and Humour - page 132

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For the night, don't watch.

A wild boar attacking a man with a camera in the woods.

And you'd better turn off the sound.

And don't show it to children.

And don't watch it yourself.

 
Avtovaz is not considered a car manufacturer (even as part of Renault)!

PS. And where have the Chinese been put?
 
"Boeing 747 without landing" probably comes from "non-stop flight". The words seem to be the same, but what a difference in perception...
 
 
 
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