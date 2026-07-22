Interesting and Humour - page 2782
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Discover the secret of creating planets and stars in the universe?
:O
As you wish.
Some of the discovered exoplanets. Find Earth among them?
Found it!
Yeah, too:
Except that's bullshit. About the images.
Dimensions and orbital periods are calculated from changes in the luminosity of the star. The planet itself, however, is not round in the arse yet.
Yeah, too:
Except that's bullshit. About the images.
Dimensions and orbital periods are calculated from changes in the luminosity of the star. The planet itself is not round in the arse yet.
Well, if you consider the artist's representation to be nonsense, then yes, nonsense. :)
It is clear that modern technics cannot photograph a planet directly (though it is quite possible to fix distinct spots on stars). Similar, as on the picture above, images are the fruit of knowledge about discovered planets - remoteness from the parent star, mass, approximate composition on the basis of spectral analysis of the stellar system, the size, the amount of heat received from the star. From here assumptions are made about the presence of water and in general the conditions for the possibility of life on planets. In addition, most of this is a kind of approximation of empirical accumulated knowledge of our native solar system.
What surprises me is another thing - how small the Earth is after all! Even compared to only exoplanets with a solid surface.
...
Clearly, modern technology cannot photograph the planet directly (although it is quite capable of fixing distinct spots on stars) ....
Changing the brightness of the star. That's it. No spots.
Otherwise I agree: assumptions from very scarce data plus artist's imagination.
A change in the brightness of a star. That's it. No spots.
Follow the news in astronomy. You can wonder every day. :)
Photographing objects in the universe is not limited to the visible spectrum, not at all.
want
It is all about anti-matter, as black holes are in every galaxy, so anti-matter is in every spherical object in the galaxy, the form is just and due to its presence, and tectonic emissions are a by-product of its activity. Though it is considered that antimatter cannot exist in the material world and must be destroyed by itself, it feels good in the vacuum, in the borderland state. When different matter collides, there is a mutual rejection that creates a vortex flow around a smaller number. Further begins to unfold, until a state of vacuum or space emptiness is reached, and the latter pushes anti-matter into its habitat, and certainly this phenomenon can be called a UARP transition.
If we go deeper into history, we can conclude that some people of antiquity knew how to annihilate matter into anti-matter. Hence the tales of unusual objects that can fly.
It is all about anti-matter, as black holes are in every galaxy, so anti-matter is in every spherical object in the galaxy, the form is just and due to its presence, and tectonic emissions are a by-product of its activity. Though it is considered that antimatter cannot exist in the material world and must be destroyed by itself, it feels good in the vacuum, in the borderland state. When different matter collides, there is a mutual rejection that creates a vortex flow around a smaller number. Further begins to unfold, until a state of vacuum or space emptiness is reached, and the latter pushes anti-matter into its habitat, and certainly this phenomenon can be called a UARP transition.
If we go deeper into history, we can conclude that some people of antiquity knew how to annihilate matter into anti-matter. Hence the tales of unusual objects that can fly.