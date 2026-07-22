Interesting and Humour - page 2863
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What, have they learned how to make it out of wood already?
If you know how, you can get ethyl alcohol)
From firewood you can get sugar (in spring, without the use of chemicals, collect the juice, there is glucose), and from it by means of moonshining you can get ethanol)
If you know how, you can get ethyl alcohol)
From firewood you can get sugar (in spring, without the use of chemicals, collect the juice, there is glucose), and from it by means of moonshining you can get ethanol)
How do you get sap from firewood? They are wood.
With the help of a press (But I meant birch sap which is harvested in spring. Not from firewood, but from the tree.), you get oil from the seeds.
I found this, but I remember it from school (Organic Chemistry): "Acid hydrolysis is used to make sugar from cellulose."
With the help of a press (But I meant birch sap which is harvested in spring. Not from firewood, but from the tree.), from the seeds you get oil.
I found this, but I remember it from school (Organic Chemistry): "Acid hydrolysis is used to make sugar from cellulose."
You'll teach me now! Have you ever made your own alcohol?
I was talking about having the option if you have the means)
Did you just call it "firewood"? )
You can make alcohol out of manure, "...the recipe is simple: a kilo of shit, a kilo of sugar".
I was talking about the possibility if funds are available)
Is that why they call it "firewood"? )
And you can make alcohol out of manure.)