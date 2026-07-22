Interesting and Humour - page 2430
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and how to arrest it all?
It turns out that some people are allowed to talk about Ukraine!
Andryukha has made a discovery for himself, this invention is 50 years old, like a child, .... For 50 years he was the cog in the wheel of this invention, and now he is surprised like a girl after her wedding night.
The Americans are bending the world for themselves and he is so incomprehensible....
What he fought for, he got what he got...
No way, no one.
You're fed up with your Ukraine, this is actually a forum for programmers. And the humor thread you named.
I'm not interested in your bullshit at all. Go talk somewhere on the Ukrainian, Chinese, English, Portuguese, Spanish and other forums.
Andryukha has made a discovery for himself, this invention is 50 years old, like a child, .... For 50 years he was the cog in the wheel of this invention, and now he is surprised like a girl after her wedding night.
The Americans are bending the world for themselves and he is so incomprehensible....
What he fought for, he got what he got...
Andrei is a little confused...