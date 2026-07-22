Interesting and Humour - page 4211
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You already worship Osiris, just under a different name...
I understand that the image of Christ has a lot in common with Osiris, but I (as far as I know) do not worship him ))))))))
(Having said that, I must note that I am very sympathetic to the image of Christ itself)
I understand that the image of Christ has a lot in common with Osiris, but I (as far as I know) do not worship him ))))))))
(That said, I should note that I am very sympathetic to the image of Christ itself)
It's not clear where these prophecies are coming from...
that includes the Vedas, the Bible, the Torah and the Koran
of course there is no way to verify it ))))))
This includes some branches of Hinduism, Buddhism, etc.
so the Jews and Christians copied the Sumerian-Acadian and Egyptian myths, etc.
You worship your idol gods, which is essentially the same thing... "Man sounds proud", which is incompatible with idolatry...
Ahaha, what idols do I worship? you are undoubtedly confusing me with someone else )))))))))))
1. everything depends not on religion, but on the thinking of those who study and practice it, as well as on the sluggishness of thinking.
Religions add significantly to rigidity and rigidity and this can easily be seen in the rhetoric of religious spokespersons
2. the same with TS - all depends on the correctness of interpretation under the same initial conditions.
It is necessary to look at the basis - profit factors and risk factors for the system - i.e. what it earns and what it loses on.....
If system performance depends on "initial conditions" or interpretation - then this is a bad system, not different from random guessing
this includes the Vedas, the Bible, the Torah and the Koran
of course there is no way to verify it ))))))
Have you checked or are you just hearsaying?
The burden of proof is on the assertor
The burden of proof is on the assertor
So you are the one who stated that it cannot be verified))) where did this come from?))
Ahaha, what idols do I worship? You must have me confused with someone else )))))))))))
So you're the one who said that you can't check it))) where are these things coming from?)
Many believers behave as if it is not the duty of dogmatists to prove generally accepted postulates, but rather the duty of sceptics to disprove them. This is certainly not the case. If I stated that a porcelain teapot rotates in an elliptical orbit around the Sun between the Earth and Mars, nobody would be able to refute my statement, if I prudently added that the teapot is too small to be detected even by the most powerful telescopes. But if I further stated that, since my statement cannot be disproved, a reasonable person has no right to doubt its truth, I would be rightly pointed out that I am talking nonsense. But if the existence of such a teapot had been asserted in the ancient books, if it had been claimed every Sunday and the idea had been drilled into the heads of schoolchildren from their childhood, the unbelief in its existence would have seemed strange and the doubter would have deserved the attention of a psychiatrist in the enlightened epoch or, earlier, of an inquisitor.
(See The Collected Papers of Bertrand Russell, Vol. 11: Last Philosophical Testament, 1943-68. Routledge. pp. 547-548. Retrieved 1 December 2013.)