Interesting and Humour - page 1515

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Mischek:
(Stole it from Bozena?)
 
i_logic:
You stole it from Bozena?)

Yeah

She's on the outs with all the broads in the world now.)

 
Don't fear biometrics in the new iPhone 5S," Mashable reassures us.

Even if burglars want to cut off your finger to gain access to your stolen gadget, they won't succeed. You can't unlock a device with a severed finger. So your severed finger won't help them: the gadget will remain a brick.

Well, thank you, that's comforting.
 
Mischek:
Don't fear biometrics in the new iPhone 5S," Mashable reassures us.

Even if burglars want to cut off your finger to gain access to your stolen gadget, they won't succeed. You can't unlock a device with a severed finger. So your severed finger won't help them: the gadget will remain a brick.

Well, thanks, that's a relief.
Yeah. They cut it off, they try it, it doesn't work. They'll take pity and give you back your finger and your phone.)
 
The terrorist group al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for Stas Mikhailov's concerts.
 
Scriptong:
That's right. They'll cut it off, try it - it didn't work. They'll take pity and return the finger with the phone)))
I wonder what will happen when the sixth iPhone comes out. With retinal identification. )
 

And now an elite iPhone photo shoot for the elite.

 
- Rabinovitch, why do you need so much money? We're going to communism!
- And for the way back?


She is:
- When I started growing up, I realised why the Little Mermaid wanted her legs so badly...
Him:
- When you get a little older, you'll understand why the Scarecrow wanted so much to have brains in his head...
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