Interesting and Humour - page 1515
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You stole it from Bozena?)
Yeah
She's on the outs with all the broads in the world now.)
Even if burglars want to cut off your finger to gain access to your stolen gadget, they won't succeed. You can't unlock a device with a severed finger. So your severed finger won't help them: the gadget will remain a brick.
Well, thank you, that's comforting.
Don't fear biometrics in the new iPhone 5S," Mashable reassures us.
Even if burglars want to cut off your finger to gain access to your stolen gadget, they won't succeed. You can't unlock a device with a severed finger. So your severed finger won't help them: the gadget will remain a brick.
Well, thanks, that's a relief.
That's right. They'll cut it off, try it - it didn't work. They'll take pity and return the finger with the phone)))
And now an elite iPhone photo shoot for the elite.