Interesting and Humour - page 1649
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Freedom to MetaDriver
Shame on Monetarism
Lone picket in defence ofMetaDriver
You can agree with many things, but why has the air become rarefied?
The atmosphere, on the other hand, must be evenly distributed over the entire surface of the Earth. Gravity is the same everywhere since there is no centrifugal force. So the density of air must be equally distributed everywhere.
Not rarefied, butrarefied.
But it really is kind of weird. The weather is going to be very bad, but about the oceans and the air, they seem to have overdone it. The centrifugal force is strong, but its disappearance is unlikely to result in such a massive pumping of water and air towards the poles.
Freedom to MetaDriver
Shame on Monetarism
I have no evidence of his crimes.
I agree: Freedom to MetaDriver!