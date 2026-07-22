Interesting and Humour - page 782

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Energy people! Have a flash mob on 21 December, turn off the lights for at least 15 minutes. I think it would be fun.
 

http://e-board.livejournal.com/155012.html

Lots of good photos ( but a woman's eye is noticeable ))

 

It's freezing, man.

 

And it's summer somewhere

" Theme said he was the pilot and he was let behind the wheel. We flew for a while, rocking slightly, and I quickly kicked him out from behind the wheel "

Share on the pole

 
Mischek: It's fucking cold.

Is it colder in St. Petersburg than in Moscow?

In Moscow it's around -20 now. It's true, the evening breeze is a challenge if you're walking 3 km home. During the day it's nice and sunny.

 

 
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