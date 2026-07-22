Interesting and Humour - page 782
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A bear infestation disrupted a hockey game in Canada.
http://e-board.livejournal.com/155012.html
Lots of good photos ( but a woman's eye is noticeable ))
It's freezing, man.
And it's summer somewhere
" Theme said he was the pilot and he was let behind the wheel. We flew for a while, rocking slightly, and I quickly kicked him out from behind the wheel "
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Is it colder in St. Petersburg than in Moscow?
In Moscow it's around -20 now. It's true, the evening breeze is a challenge if you're walking 3 km home. During the day it's nice and sunny.