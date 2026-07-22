Interesting and Humour - page 2146

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How to sell a business for more than it' s worth :

  • Choose the right time
  • Get your accounts in order
  • Climb higher on the brand loyalty ladder
  • Be noisy
  • Know the value of business
  • Keep your mouth shut
  • Hire a good broker
Как продать бизнес дороже чем он стоит
Как продать бизнес дороже чем он стоит
  • Pavel Cherkashin
  • medium.com
Решили продать свою компанию? Вы в курсе насколько это непростая задача? Даже в США у 60% владельцев бизнесов, пытающихся его продать, ничего не получается. В России эту статистику даже никто не собирает. Тем не менее, вот несколько дел, которые нужно сделать прежде, чем выставлять свое любимое детище на рынок: 1. Выберите правильное время...
 
 
 
 
 
newdigital:
About the "8 "B AO".

And this is written by a kid in his eighth year learning his native Russian language!
That's a good one! A worthy electorate growing up. Russia! Let's go!
 
After reaching some park, they played for two hours in a clearing covered in cold white stuff. And her smile showed that she had left this world and gone to heaven with happiness.

He took her face in his hands and, kissing it, lowered it to the carpet in front of the fireplace. What a pity, eh, what a pity that she didn't get home in time to whip up her tights! Two moles near her right girlish temple jumped merrily to the side. Her figure was the most ordinary, feminine one: two convex bumps on the sides and a concave one in the middle.

She was served a glass of wine and he a shot of vodka and vodka. Wearing a shirt and nice trousers with the collar unbuttoned, he left the house.

==========

Good night.
(These were phrases from women's novels, that is - when your acquaintance is reading a book, that's probably what it is)

 
art45:

Where is the animal welfare society looking?

It's looking at the Nerd Herd, not the musical... ...wondering how to get such a big, huddled herd into the Red Book.

 
art45:
moron
 
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