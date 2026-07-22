Interesting and Humour - page 4067
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Contact the client and ask him to describe how exactly the EA should make a decision about where to open/close trades, with which lot and in which direction. And we will program it, no problem :) There are a lot of people who would like to do that. They will even do it for free :)
The answer is: I thought you knew how.
Contact the client and ask him to describe exactly how the EA should decide where to open/close trades, with which lot and in which direction. And we will program it, no problem :) There are a lot of people who would like to do that. They will even do it for free :)
I'm 90% sure it will be at best a mush-mush of fragments )) We've been over this many times.
Stick efficiency>1. It's a real shame when I think of it, it warms my heart)))))). No, what do you want, it's on topic, and you can't argue with it. ))))))
-"Don't stoop to humiliate your opponent, don't be on his level of development, be superior to the one who calls you names or sends you anywhere, don't give in to provocations."
So, if these two groups of people lived on different planets, that would be the question. But alas, not only do we live on one plane, but also in one society. There is not enough time and effort to react to each of them physically. But not to react at all-people will simply crush them, not with a number so with verbiage. If common sense does not defend itself, it will undoubtedly drown in the multitude of nonsense, because there will always be more rubbish in the field. And as we would like more development of society rather than degradation, such an outcome is not pleasant. Again for the reason that in the 1st and 2nd sentences. So, where is provocation, and where is deliberate indication of idiocy in order to improve the quality of the environment around. Because to the immature mind initially it is not clear what to what. Thus, every point of view pulls the one who has not yet made a decision or given any thought to its side. And it is definitely seen from the side which of the points of view is less valid. At least for contemplation and not for belief. Throwing nonsense at the masses also looks like provocation.
It snowed somewhere:
90% sure it will be at best a mush-mash of scraps of thought )) I've been there many times.
I know - I've been programming myself in MQL for 10 years :)
I will not talk to the child at my level. I will try to get down to his level, otherwise we will not understand each other.
A very dubious approach to parenting. In my opinion, one should look for a level that is higher than the child's current level of development, but so much so that he/she can understand what is being said.
In general, there simply CANNOT be patterns in parenting...
Is there no way to ask meta-quotes to pay for downloading free products? At least a dollar or a few cents.
Otherwise, the number of downloads is in the tens of thousands, but there is zero profit from it, not counting the rating.
It snowed somewhere:
+++ Once upon a time))