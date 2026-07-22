Interesting and Humour - page 3735
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Where is it? My mother has a pension of 16393. 22% is 3606, but she pays 8 tr +/- a kilometre for the flat and utilities... And no subsidies. Pfr transfers 1600 to the book for something - she can't remember what for. What's wrong with that? What's she doing wrong?
Where is that? My mother has a pension of 16393. 22% is 3606, but she pays 8tr +/- a kilometre for her flat and utilities... And no subsidies. Pfr transfers 1600 to the book for something - she can't remember what for. What's wrong with that? What is she doing wrong?
As a pensioner to a pensioner
Any benefits from the state are a dark matter.
1. Did the mother apply for a subsidy? What was the answer?
2. Judging by the size of the communal flat is big. Is she entitled to a subsidy for the whole flat or just some part of it?
3. In addition to the subsidy, pensioners also receive a lot of benefits. If she receives benefits, is she entitled to subsidies while receiving them?
Should the confusion continue? Let's not forget that if we get it right now, what's the guarantee that all our truth won't go stale in a day?
Obtaining benefits and subsidies for pensioners is a job, and a full-time job with a salary of 2-3 thousand a month. Who will personally carry out this work? A pensioner who barely has the energy to keep track of his medication schedule, or his children, for whom it is the price of one fill-up?
The rail poured in concrete was driven through in 4.5 minutes!
With a drill diameter of 122 mm!
As a pensioner to a pensioner
Any benefits from the state are a dark matter.
1. Did the mother apply for a subsidy? What was the answer?
2. Judging by the size of the communal flat is big. Is she entitled to a subsidy for the whole flat or just a part of it?
3. In addition to the subsidy, pensioners also receive a lot of benefits. If she receives benefits, is she entitled to subsidies while receiving them?
Should we continue to confuse the issue? Let's not forget that if we get it right now, what's the guarantee that all our truth won't go stale in a day?
Obtaining benefits and subsidies for pensioners is a job, and a full-time job with a salary of 2-3 thousand a month. Who will personally carry out this work? The pensioner, who barely has the energy to keep track of his medication schedule, or his children, for whom it is the price of one fill-up?
Getting benefits and subsidies for pensioners is a job.
That's a bit of an exaggeration. What kind of work is it? It used to be once a year, now it is once every 0.5 years to go to the subsidy office. If the pensioner lives alone, they do not need income certificates. They receive their pension and utility costs automatically. You only need to show your passport and a certificate that you are the owner of the flat (i.e. that you have not sold it).
There is a large category of citizens for whom 2-3 thousand per month is not a trifle. Even if it is a trifle, it is a pleasant trifle - you can get gas, and you can go to a restaurant, have a good meal. Money is never superfluous).
The rail poured in concrete was driven through in 4.5 minutes!
At the same time, the diameter of the drill is 122 mm!
And in the kit of the machine sold here this man, which determines the necessary force for pressure by hand?
Because if you put this machine at a real construction site and give it to uncle Stepa with a hangover or to a guest worker, who doesn't understand Russian badly....
Getting benefits and subsidies for pensioners is work.
...
Yes, it's not a job, it's a lottery.
Yes, it's not a job, it's a lottery.
Why quote me - those aren't my words.
Why quote me - those are not my words.
There's nothing wrong with it. The copyright has not been violated, nor is there any crime.
Getting benefits and subsidies for pensioners is a job.
That's a big exaggeration. What kind of work is it? It used to be once a year, but now it is once every 0.5 years to go to the subsidy office. If the pensioner lives alone, they do not need income certificates. They receive their pension and utility costs automatically. You only need to show them your passport and a certificate that you are the owner of the flat (i.e. you have not sold it).
There is a large category of citizens for whom 2-3 thousand per month is not a trifle. Even if it is a trifle, it is a pleasant trifle - you can get gas, and you can go to a restaurant, have a good meal. Money is never superfluous).
You are absolutely right. I was exaggerating.
It turns out that my wife does it. Benefits. Says it's about 3,000. Says there's no problem, which is why I haven't noticed.
No driving licence.
Daisies, buttercups (dandelions) ...