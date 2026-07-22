Interesting and Humour - page 947
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- Well, how can I explain it to you... Take a cockroach trap, for example...
"Why the fuck does everyone in Russia have cameras in their cars, is this some kind of law?", "Why are so many videos from Russia from cars?", "Why does everything fucked up always happen in Russia?" .
The coolest - "The Russians recorded the meteorite falling from who knows how many angles, and the Americans don't have footage of a fucking plane falling on the Pentagon???"
And another, from another forum-"The Russians even know where meteorites fall. Filmed from different locations. Their missile defenses are decades ahead of ours."
Source?
Source?
http://vipbabka.livejournal.com/571560.html
http://blogs.yandex.ru/search.xml?cat=theme&id=640298&ft=blog&group=2&p=1
http://vipbabka.livejournal.com/571560.html
http://blogs.yandex.ru/search.xml?cat=theme&id=640298&ft=blog&group=2&p=1
Thanks, but that's not it (especially the second link, which I can find myself if I need to).
Where are the links to the English texts? Americans, after all, write in English, as they usually don't know Russian...
And it would be a good idea to make links as hyperlinks.
This is not a quibble, but simply a normal requirement for presenting information.
12 seconds to the first explosion - and >20 seconds of continuation... I have my doubts.
http://1tokyo.livejournal.com/176794.html
http://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/18kbyo/chelyabinsk_meteor_explosion_windows_shattered/
Thats just the building above collapsing. It looks like a large portion of the meteor survived in the videos. But the impact zone would have been at least dozens and dozens of miles downrange from where it exploded jusding by its speed and angle of attack. Sources in Russia were saying that it detonated around 40,000 feet.
I did the math (2 minutes after the flash went off), I got about 40 km of blast height.
12 seconds to the first explosion - and >20 seconds of continuation... I have my doubts.
http://1tokyo.livejournal.com/176794.html