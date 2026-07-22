Interesting and Humour - page 2308
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The wire work lasts for three years.
Which angel originates from the devil?
The highest waterfall in the world is Angel (which means "angel"), with a total height of 1054 metres and a continuous drop of 807metres. Named after the aviatorJames Angel(Angel), who flew over the falls in 1933, it falls from the top of Auyantepui. This name translates from the local Indian language as 'mountain of the devil'.
When did restaurant doormen write students' addresses in chalk on their backs?
On Tatiana's Day, the doormen of the Strelna and Yar restaurants wrote the address of students with chalk on their backs. When a student was drunk out of his mind, the doorman knew where to take him.
Which stone was believed by the ancient Greeks to protect against intoxication?
The name amethyst comes from the ancient Greek language, where it means 'inebriating'. The ancient Greeks believed that if you drank alcohol from a vessel made of amethyst, you would not get intoxicated at any dose.
Why is the Mitsubishi Pajero sold in Spain as the Montero?
The Mitsubishi Pajero is marketed in Spain as the Mitsubishi Montero, as in local slang the word pajero (read 'pajero') means 'onanista'.
What medication has a side effect that can trigger an orgasm?
The antidepressant clomipramine has a pleasant side effect. 5% of people taking it can have an orgasm while yawning.