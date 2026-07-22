Interesting and Humour - page 4719

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Artyom Trishkin:

Thanks, took a nap :)

Nah, this one needs to be listened to till the end.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Nah, you have to listen to the rest of it.

I couldn't - my eyelids were getting heavy...

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Who asked for energy? You're welcome:

Lullaby.

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Start your introduction to the masterpiece at minute 8 then
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Joost Maglev. Not a lullaby! Although it may seem so at first.

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Nad Sylvan. Well, it sounds like a lullaby


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Drifting Sun. Well, in the beginning, yes, a lullaby.

 

A moment of peace and quiet :-)


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Silhouette.


 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Who asked for energy? Please:

It's weak, it doesn't have enough power.

You need something more powerful, or alien:



I'm not very impressed with Vitas, but it's not the first time he's toured China, so I guess they're closer to alien art. I always thought the Chinese are aliens, or at least just robots ))

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