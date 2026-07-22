Interesting and Humour - page 4719
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Thanks, took a nap :)
Nah, you have to listen to the rest of it.
I couldn't - my eyelids were getting heavy...
Who asked for energy? You're welcome:
Lullaby.
Joost Maglev. Not a lullaby! Although it may seem so at first.
Nad Sylvan. Well, it sounds like a lullaby
Drifting Sun. Well, in the beginning, yes, a lullaby.
A moment of peace and quiet :-)
Silhouette.
Who asked for energy? Please:
It's weak, it doesn't have enough power.
You need something more powerful, or alien:
I'm not very impressed with Vitas, but it's not the first time he's toured China, so I guess they're closer to alien art. I always thought the Chinese are aliens, or at least just robots ))