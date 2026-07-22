Interesting and Humour - page 2489

New comment
 
The market is saturated.
В США официально запретили делать вирусы более опасными
В США официально запретили делать вирусы более опасными
  • 2014.10.20
  • lenta.ru
Правительство США ввело мораторий на любые научные исследования, в рамках которых болезнетворные вирусы и бактерии делают более мощными и смертоносными (речь идет о так называемых мутациях приобретения функции). Соответствующий документ Управление по науке и технологии при администрации президента США представило 17 октября, сообщает Nature...
 
Contender:
No pity for wasted time?

When the question is stupid and soaked in bile, as in this case, you don't have to answer it at all. But I want to direct your life-weary mind (not because life is like that, but because you are) in the right direction with a question that, if answered correctly, will make you, if life has mercy on you, a little smarter.

Can you say that time is wasted if what you do brings you pleasure, joy and profit ?

At the moment, I feel more sorry for you than for the time wasted "in vain". ;))

"And remember, there is no time, there is only eternity ahead." © Universe

 
tol64:


"And remember, there is no time, there is only eternity ahead." © Universe

Well, well.

 
 
If you take the "major repairs" column from the receipt and multiply the amount by the number of flats in our entrance, then a logical question arises: Where, in fact, is the oak parquet, the stained-glass windows and the doorman in livery, cheerfully opening the front door?
 

iPhone 6 Plus can't fit in your pocket?

No problem! A tailor will sew an enlarged pocket onto your trousers straight from the Apple Store.

 

Pandas protesting against taking medication:

One of the pandas in the kennel tried to stop an employee from feeding the medicine to another animal. However, the employee "repulsed" the attacking panda and gave the medicine to her.


Панды протестуют против приёма лекарств
Панды протестуют против приёма лекарств
  • 2014.10.21
  • russian.rt.com
Одна из панд в питомнике попыталась пресечь попытку сотрудника скормить лекарство другому животному. Однако работник «отразил атаку» напавшей панды и дал препарат уже ей.
 
 
Cats, cats... Mice!
В объективе — мышки-малютки
В объективе — мышки-малютки
  • bigpicture.ru
В домах поедающие нашу еду мыши считаются вредителями. Но на родных полях и в лесах мыши — само очарование. Не верите? Смотрите сами! Из-за размера у мышей очень много врагов, в том числе их главный враг и убийца, домашний кот. Но благодаря своей уникальной приспособляемости и скорости они по-прежнему остаются одним из самых широко...
 

Windows 10 is evolving and improving.

Первое обновление для Windows 10 TP
Первое обновление для Windows 10 TP
  • 2014.10.22
  • xakep.ru
Сегодня ночью Microsoft выпустила сборку Windows 10 TP build 9860. Это первое обновление операционной системы Windows 10 Technical Preview, которая выполняет роль бета-версии будущей Windows 10 и распространяется бесплатно. Благодаря обратной связи от пользователей у Microsoft есть возможность внести необходимые изменения в интерфейс и добавить...
1...248224832484248524862487248824892490249124922493249424952496...4979
New comment