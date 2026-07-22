Interesting and Humour - page 2489
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No pity for wasted time?
When the question is stupid and soaked in bile, as in this case, you don't have to answer it at all. But I want to direct your life-weary mind (not because life is like that, but because you are) in the right direction with a question that, if answered correctly, will make you, if life has mercy on you, a little smarter.
Can you say that time is wasted if what you do brings you pleasure, joy and profit ?
At the moment, I feel more sorry for you than for the time wasted "in vain". ;))
"And remember, there is no time, there is only eternity ahead." © Universe
"And remember, there is no time, there is only eternity ahead." © Universe
Well, well.
iPhone 6 Plus can't fit in your pocket?
No problem! A tailor will sew an enlarged pocket onto your trousers straight from the Apple Store.
Pandas protesting against taking medication:One of the pandas in the kennel tried to stop an employee from feeding the medicine to another animal. However, the employee "repulsed" the attacking panda and gave the medicine to her.
Windows 10 is evolving and improving.