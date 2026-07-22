Interesting and Humour - page 1630

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alexx_v:
♪ you're a dick, not a smoker on a 5 ♪

Yeah, on your 5, even the smoke from your tube pissed and measured)).

♪ and on the 4, it's still going... ♪

 
 
Which category does politics fall into? Is it interesting or is it humour?
 
Integer:
Which category does politics fall into? Is it interesting or is it humour?
Probably both. Interesting, because almost everyone wonders "what's in store for me ? What am I going to..." (c) Humour - without it it's all very sad to look at.
[Deleted]  
FAQ:
Humour - without it, it's all very sad to watch.
And sometimes impossible to watch.
 
Integer:
Which category is politics? Is it interesting or is it humour?

Why? Should we ban it? That's right. On the 4, the Smoking Room's in the basement, and now it's as lively as it used to be 5 years ago. It's just like you predicted.

They should ban politics on TV too. Everyone's paychecks will go up.

No way, the Internet should be banned too.

And the country will be full of humour.

 
 
Mischek:

Why? Should we ban it? That's right. On the 4, the Smoking Room's in the basement, and now it's as lively as it used to be, like 5 years ago. It's just like you predicted.

They should ban politics on TV too. Everyone's paychecks will go up.

No way, the Internet should be banned too.

And then the country will be full of humour.

Well, maybe we shouldn't ban it. We're like civilized people. Like on cigarette packets, "Over-indulging in politics..."

 
Integer:

Well, maybe we shouldn't ban it, we're sort of civilised people. Put it on cigarette packs like "Over-indulging in politics..."

leads to...

what? What's to write?

and the measure (excessive) needs to be defined somehow

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