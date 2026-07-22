Interesting and Humour - page 2686
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)))))))))))))))))
It's not about the track, it's about the tunnel mentioned in the beginning.
And it's not the assholes, it's the designers who are lazy.
It's not about the track, it's about the tunnel that's mentioned in the beginning.
And it's not about the pony-asses, it's about the lazy designers.
And the width of the tunnel depends on the width of the track - it says ))))))))).
The only thing about the width of the tunnel is that the railway runs through it.
ZZS: With modern opportunities it is possible to move the plant and level the tunnel with the ground if you want.
at least i see the problem only in the tunnel, on a 4 foot 8.5 inch track you can load both 6 and 7 foot items, definitely a problem in the tunnel )
The only thing about the width of the tunnel is that the railway runs through it.
ZZS: With modern opportunities it is possible to move the plant and level the tunnel with the ground if you want.
at least i see the problem only in the tunnel, you can load both 6 and 7 foot items on a 4.85 foot gauge, definitely a problem in the tunnel )
But the width of the tunnel was made on the basis of the size of the railway track, and also how many years before that )))))))).
And in general, one should not take the "humour and interesting" section too seriously. It's clear that this - the whole chain built after the width of the tunnel - is just a joke ;))))
But the width of the tunnel was based on the size of the track, and how many years before )))))))).
And in general, don't take the "humour and interest" section too seriously. It's clear that this - the whole chain built after the width of the tunnel - is just a joke ;))))
so what is the width of the tunnel?
if this tunnel were made so that only two horse asses could fit through it, then it would be possible to take their (horse) contribution to american rocket production ))))
SZS: sometimes you want to get to the bottom of the "truth".)
...
ZS: Sometimes you want to get to the bottom of the "truth" )
The space in the text and the pause in the conversation are important elements of the Russian language.)))
... It's easier to give than to explain why not.