Interesting and Humour - page 1513
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A note on the sysadmin's door
0. If you can't clearly explain the reason for your visit to me, you get five slaps.
1. Talking in chat in unrelated capers - 1 punch in the face.
2. Leaving an unclosed session and going home - 4 strikes to the scoreboard.
3. opened and minimized more than 50 windows, angered computer slows down - 2 blows in the scoreboard.
4. Sent by e-mail scan of anything larger than 4Mb - 1 punch in the coccyx.
5. Sent by e-mail scan of anything larger than 32Mb - 1 blow to the head with a crowbar.
6. Stuck a paper with a paper clip into a printer - 1 punch in the scoreboard (but with his foot and with a swing).
7. Didn't plug something in, but came to complain it wasn't working - 40 slaps.
8. Forgetting your personal password - 4 kicks + flick.
9. Failed to google an elementary thing himself - 20 reprimands + abusive swear words.
10. "Oh, I can't find where I saved it" - a blow with an open palm to the forehead. With all his might.
11. Attempt to ask a question, the answer to which is in the FAQ - 1 punch in the gut.
P. S. Fans of writing in this way should make a will beforehand.
The government has actually raised the retirement age - from 60 to 68 - and made calculating pensions as difficult as possible for most citizens by approving a new pension formula last week. Formally, the retirement age has remained the same, but in order to receive an adequate pension, you need to work an additional 8-10 years.
Costa Concordia: video of the operation compressed into one minute
The government actually raised the retirement age from 60 to 68 and made it as difficult as possible for most people to calculate their pensions when it approved a new pension formula last week. Formally, the retirement age has remained the same, but in order to get an adequate pension, you have to work an extra 8-10 years.
Germany, for example, has raised the retirement age to 67
I have Kant's grave 200 metres from my house ... And silence...
Whoever can give me a link to the music in this clip, thank you very much.
This isn't Dj Matte Tarahttp://www.rhapsody.com/artist/dj-matte/album/panjigar/track/panjigar