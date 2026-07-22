Interesting and Humour - page 1513

New comment
 
 

A note on the sysadmin's door

0. If you can't clearly explain the reason for your visit to me, you get five slaps.
1. Talking in chat in unrelated capers - 1 punch in the face.
2. Leaving an unclosed session and going home - 4 strikes to the scoreboard.
3. opened and minimized more than 50 windows, angered computer slows down - 2 blows in the scoreboard.
4. Sent by e-mail scan of anything larger than 4Mb - 1 punch in the coccyx.
5. Sent by e-mail scan of anything larger than 32Mb - 1 blow to the head with a crowbar.
6. Stuck a paper with a paper clip into a printer - 1 punch in the scoreboard (but with his foot and with a swing).
7. Didn't plug something in, but came to complain it wasn't working - 40 slaps.
8. Forgetting your personal password - 4 kicks + flick.
9. Failed to google an elementary thing himself - 20 reprimands + abusive swear words.
10. "Oh, I can't find where I saved it" - a blow with an open palm to the forehead. With all his might.
11. Attempt to ask a question, the answer to which is in the FAQ - 1 punch in the gut.
P. S. Fans of writing in this way should make a will beforehand.

 
[Deleted]  
The retirement age has been raised in Russia. Have you noticed?

The government has actually raised the retirement age - from 60 to 68 - and made calculating pensions as difficult as possible for most citizens by approving a new pension formula last week. Formally, the retirement age has remained the same, but in order to receive an adequate pension, you need to work an additional 8-10 years.
 
Mischek:
 
peripatetikos:

The government actually raised the retirement age from 60 to 68 and made it as difficult as possible for most people to calculate their pensions when it approved a new pension formula last week. Formally, the retirement age has remained the same, but in order to get an adequate pension, you have to work an extra 8-10 years.

Germany, for example, has raised the retirement age to 67

 
newdigital:
I have Kant's grave 200 metres from my house ... And silence...
Do you live on that island? There's a park there. It was.
 
 
Mischek: Japanese prank.

Whoever can give me a link to the music in this clip, thank you very much.

This isn't Dj Matte Tarahttp://www.rhapsody.com/artist/dj-matte/album/panjigar/track/panjigar

1...150615071508150915101511151215131514151515161517151815191520...4979
New comment