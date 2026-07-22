Interesting and Humour - page 1989
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Oh, you've got to be kidding me.
It's all bullshit, there was no grey wallpaper in that bedroom or the one that was lying there. Pure photoshop, five layers at least.
It's a bummer.
It's a bummer
It's like nothing I've ever seen before. It's holiday time. Oh, man.
It's like nothing I've ever seen before. It's holiday time. Oh, man.
What, the tank man, for chrissake?
he's moonlighting as an anti-tank hedgehog there :)