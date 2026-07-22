Interesting and Humour - page 1989

New comment
 
artmedia70:
Oh, you've got to be kidding me.
Yeah. Why?
 
FAQ:
It's all bullshit, there was no grey wallpaper in that bedroom or the one that was lying there. Pure photoshop, five layers at least.
Well, I'd take one layer off.
 

It's a bummer.

 
Yoschik:

It's a bummer

I'm telling you, you'll be running downhill on New Year's Eve.
 

It's like nothing I've ever seen before. It's holiday time. Oh, man.

 
Yoschik:

It's like nothing I've ever seen before. It's holiday time. Oh, man.

What's up, Tank Man?
 
artmedia70:
What, the tank man, for chrissake?
He's moonlighting as an anti-tank hedgehog there :)
[Deleted]  
sergeev:
he's moonlighting as an anti-tank hedgehog there :)
+1!)))) Probably won't let anyone drive.
 
It's a real sicko. My son was into it at first. Then I got it for him, then I got it for myself. Now my son's quit, and I'm a fool...
 
1...198219831984198519861987198819891990199119921993199419951996...4979
New comment