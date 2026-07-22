Interesting and Humour - page 2022
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Oh, well... that leaves the Negro as a candidate.
This one looks like it'll digest all the year-old pâté and kitschette and wrappers.
Negroes, they're systematically under-eating.
The mystery of Uncle Fyodor's mum's tits is still unsolved
The mystery of Uncle Fedor's mum's boobs is still unsolved.
Your division!!!
a couple of times.
Your division!!!
Your division!!!
Mate, I don't feed my family with bonuses, I feed my family with my mind. Count my posts in this thread, count the number of bonus points for them, and I'll list them for you. For your peace of mind and tranquillity.
Good morning.
I beg your pardon... "To each person counting or are there any additional conditions to this deal?"
that's an offer to me personally.
not bad, by the way... let me do the math.... and it'll be funny - if the author refuses the deal...