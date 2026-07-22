Interesting and Humour - page 2022

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artmedia70:
Oh, well... that leaves the Negro as a candidate.

This one looks like it'll digest all the year-old pâté and kitschette and wrappers.

Negroes, they're systematically under-eating.

 

The mystery of Uncle Fyodor's mum's tits is still unsolved

 
Mischek:

The mystery of Uncle Fedor's mum's boobs is still unsolved.

I'm just about to go to bed. Now I have to solve the boob mystery. Oh, man...
 
Yeah, it's hard not to take one of these in the hut...
 
Mischek:

Your division !!!
 
artmedia70:
Your division!!!
a couple of times
 
Armen:
a couple of times.

Your division!!!

Your division!!!

[Deleted]  
artmedia70:
Mate, I don't feed my family with bonuses, I feed my family with my mind. Count my posts in this thread, count the number of bonus points for them, and I'll list them for you. For your peace of mind and tranquillity.
I beg your pardon, clarify "To each person who counts or are there any additional conditions for this transaction?"
 

Good morning.


 
IvanIvanov:
I beg your pardon... "To each person counting or are there any additional conditions to this deal?"

that's an offer to me personally.

not bad, by the way... let me do the math.... and it'll be funny - if the author refuses the deal...

1...201520162017201820192020202120222023202420252026202720282029...4979
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