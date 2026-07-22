Interesting and Humour - page 2461
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Homeboy's diary 6
I wonder if your fingers are hot?
I wonder if your fingers are hot?
It's all nanotechnology, she's wearing nanothermally insulating gloves so nano that they're invisible to the naked eye :)
It's not like it's the world's biggest nano-bolt.
Homeboy's diary 7
American photographer Lorenz Holder has made a video that demonstrates the creative use of a smartphone camera that has actually been turned into a full-fledged camera. The iPhone 5S used by the photographer is capable of macro photography and even takes underwater photos.