Interesting and Humour - page 2461

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"Sberbank shares collapsed on the stock exchange. "Man, can't you see - we're having lunch!" - That's how the company's representatives commented."
 
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Homeboy's diary 6

Дневник Домового 6
  • 2014.09.18
  • ЧеширКо
  • www.xn--b1addnalrc.xn--80asehdb
20 ноября. Выходим. Дневник, на всякий случай, взял с собой. Ни разу не видел у кота таких больших зрачков. Говорит, чтобы лучше видеть. А по-моему, просто очкует. Пока спускались по лестнице, кот три раза спросил, выключили ли мы утюг. Пришлось вернуться. Кот сказал, что уже поздно и лег дрыхнуть. 21 ноября. Первый раз увидели домофон. Ох и...
 

I wonder if your fingers are hot?

 
Somm:

I wonder if your fingers are hot?

It's all nanotechnology, she's wearing nanothermally insulating gloves so nano that they're invisible to the naked eye :)

It's not like it's the world's biggest nano-bolt.

 
These piggies are crazy about Timati...

 
 

Homeboy's diary 7

Дневник Домового 7
  • 2014.09.18
  • ЧеширКо
  • www.xn--b1addnalrc.xn--80asehdb
9 декабря. Хахаль скоро пришлет сватов. Сам, наверное, боится приходить. Знает, чем это может закончиться… 10 декабря. Организуем с котом движение Сопротивления. Халк сказал, что всё тлен и вообще, он уже почти познал Дзен и скоро достигнет Нирваны. А все мирское его не интересует. Я думал, что он — эмо, а он оказался буддистом. 11 декабря...
 
 

American photographer Lorenz Holder has made a video that demonstrates the creative use of a smartphone camera that has actually been turned into a full-fledged camera. The iPhone 5S used by the photographer is capable of macro photography and even takes underwater photos.

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