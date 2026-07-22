Interesting and Humour - page 4979
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The mql5.com Market is more and more flooded with AI generated products.
That certainly seems logical given the recent advancement of AI, including the fact that agentic AI is fully integrated into Beta MT5. That also jives with the proliferation of AI generated content in social media apps, YouTube, and businesses in general.
The remaining question, however, is whether the proliferation of AI generated content in Freelance and the Market is beneficial or detrimental─for customers, and for Metaquotes.
I could be wrong, but I suspect there is now a percentage of developers who don't write code by hand at all (the code is written by AI).
Especially this year, I've noticed a large drop in freelance indicator projects, a large increase in average applicant count per listing as well as significantly more 0-project applicants, and suspected an increase in the arbitration rates of low project applicants.
I've suspected a drop in freelancer/code quality, and since you noticed a project listing with 71 applicants, I decided to do some simple stats from that listing.
If you take arbitration count relative to number of jobs completed (%arb/job) as a measure of freelancer/code quality, then the following stats show up:
- about 40% of applicants have 0 jobs (28/71)
- for applicants with 100-10k jobs, "long term", the %arb/job rate is about 9% (1 in 11 projects results in arbitration, for those that have at least 1 arb and over 100 jobs)
- for applicants with 1or2-20 jobs, "new", the %arbs/jobs is about 35% (44% if you include 1 job, and if you exclude jobs counts of 1, then the %arb/job is 26%)
- if you take the 1-20 or even the 2-30 bin, there's 44-26% chance of a project resulting in arbitration, which is about 5x-3x higher than the long term rate for developers with jobs over 100
When I look through the listing history more than 1-2 years ago, average number of applicants for a listing is much lower, and it's uncommon to have so many 0-job applicants, but most importantly for the customer, it was rare to see to see high rates of arbitration per job count.
When I look through the listing history more than 1-2 years ago, average number of applicants for a listing is much lower, and it's uncommon to have so many 0-job applicants, but most importantly for the customer, it was rare to see to see high rates of arbitration per job count.
Very nice statistical analysis. You're obviously an experienced technical trader.
Your conclusion leads me to believe that AI Freelancers are causing more incomplete/disputed jobs for customers, while Metaquotes always collects its 10% commission on every arbitration. Therefore, this is likely the way of the future of Freelance.
while Metaquotes always collects its 10% commission on every arbitration.
What does the 10% commission have to do with arbitration?
MQ takes a 10% commission from each work agreement (at the time it's signed), regardless of how the job ends.
The mql5.com Market is more and more flooded with AI generated products.
Currently, the market has 56 thousand products (paid + free).
I wonder how many would be left in a couple of months if each paid product required a small monthly fee (0.10 USD, for example). Expired products (with unpaid fees) are automatically hidden and become unavailable for purchase.
I don't think MQ will ever implement something like this.
What does the 10% commission have to do with arbitration?
What does the 10% commission have to do with arbitration?
MQ takes a 10% commission from each work agreement (at the time it's signed), regardless of how the job ends.
If MQ gets their commission regardless of outcome, there is no disincentive to reprimand/ban/suspend high arbitration developers, and to maintain a reasonably high level(low-no arbitration outcomes) of freelancer quality for customers.
Imagine a taxi/catering/uhaul/laundry/plumbing/any company where new contractors had a 40%(or even 25%) rate of irreconcilable complaints from customers, but the company got paid regardless of outcome, certainly you'd think something really wrong was happening.
Ai use for coding has dropped the entry barrier to applying to jobs. Browsing the past completed jobs, https://www.mql5.com/en/job/page500?tab=close and changing the page#, it's rare to see a listing with more than 10 applicants, and rare to see high arbitrations.
I suspect there are a lot of new ai freelancers, that vibe code jobs, and when there is even a slight deviation from original specs, which is reasonable(not excessive scope creep), or perhaps a misinterpretation of specs, they can't accommodate it, and rely on arbitration. Arbitration is supposed to be a very bad outcome.
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