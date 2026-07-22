Interesting and Humour - page 4853
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Another 25 per cent work at zero and the rest make money.
Another 2-3 per cent lose other people's money ;)
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The channel needs to be dug wider, then there won't be this kind of situation.
Another 2-3% lose other people's money ;)
Brokers do not know whose money the trader trades with, it's either true or false, or lost, the third is not given) but the statistics are encouraging, 2 years ago they were 72% and now they are 70%. In the lottery the statistics will be smaller, and you should not compare trading with the lottery.
The freelance market for such robots is popping up, which means that there are fish in the pond.
there's fish in the pond.
but they figure it out and cut off the fish's oxygen.
freelance -clouds
freelance is a treasure trove of
Inexhaustible)
Reworked the calculator, look. So, we start at $1. The TS gives out 5 percent of the deposit per week. After a week we add $1 to the existing amount. Again a week trade. And so on for the whole year. Assume that we have a full year of 50 weeks. The result:
So, the amount turns out in HUNDREDS of times greater than the start. One dollar a week is 70 rubles. Roughly speaking, a bottle of beer. It's expensive in the long run.
I was wondering how quickly you can buy a flat under these bargaining conditions?
Baseline:
- By hook or by crook, one hundred dollars = 7,000 roubles. A low-income man who goes to work, it is quite podsilu (you can go to the construction site handyman job).
- Once a week, we add 1,000 roubles to the deposit. The same handyman at a salary of 1500 a day a week has 9 000. If you subtract 1 000 of this amount for forex, the remaining 8 000 / 7 days per week = 1142 per day may well live. Now let's look at what we will get in a year and in two years:
THREE AND A HALF MILLION ROUBLES!!!
In total, it turns out that if we don't booze, but really invest, then in 2 years it is quite possible to buy a two-bedroom flat. And now let's see what happens if we take a mortgage for these 3.5 million under 5% per annum for 25 years (which is 300 months)
Total, 4 million overpayments and 25 years of servitude, in which you will not pay a thousand a week (counting 4,000 per month), and 25-26 THOUSANDS!!!
That makes you think about it...