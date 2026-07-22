Interesting and Humour - page 1025

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notused:
It's fine to ride on the roads and take a bus or taxi instead of a lift ))
 
newdigital:

Almost got it! :))))

))))
 
sumkin75, I suggest you think before you post nonsense.
 
The laser should be controlled by the same software as the electron beam in the oscilloscope. There's nothing tricky about it. There is, in short, no point in shining a laser on the screen.
 
Y_e_g_o_r:
It's either a montage or a laser.
What are you guys doing? Any Soviet professional oscilloscope has a modulator, put a saw on the vertical input and you can watch TV...
 
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notused:

"Kyiv Bukovel".

On arriving at the car park, I was killed by the words "You'll be the fifth", turns out to be in line for a shovel.

Not only in March, I don't remember my car being swept up to the mirrors.

 
Somm:

"Kyiv Bukovel".

On arriving at the car park, I was killed by the words "You'll be the fifth", turns out to be in line for a shovel.

Not only in March, I don't remember my car being swept up to the mirrors.

Better to stay at home for the time being. The roads near Minsky massif are still sad (even public transport is dead for the second day). I think it's the same in other parts of Kiev
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