Interesting and Humour - page 1025
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Almost got it! :))))
It's either a montage or a laser.
"Kyiv Bukovel".
On arriving at the car park, I was killed by the words "You'll be the fifth", turns out to be in line for a shovel.
Not only in March, I don't remember my car being swept up to the mirrors.
"Kyiv Bukovel".
On arriving at the car park, I was killed by the words "You'll be the fifth", turns out to be in line for a shovel.
Not only in March, I don't remember my car being swept up to the mirrors.