Interesting and Humour - page 4584
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- there are no idiots sitting here ;)
And over there? When will they give an answer about the rating?
:-) Good, Artem I am glad to hear your answer. No, I'm not interested in politics, I'm interested in the aeroplane and its price, its maintenance costs and other small things.
Above I wrote about the consequences of such requests - you are not interested, but there will come those who will happily lick the subject in the direction I have outlined.
And automatically everyone, including the thrower, will rest.
And there? When will they give an answer about the rating?
I don't know, I'm not aware of it. Have suffered 90 to 100 thousand rating points myself.
I wrote above about the risks of such enquiries - you are not interested, but there will be those who will happily ladle about the topic in the way I have mentioned.
And automatically everyone, including the one who made the throw-in, will rest.
Hmm... it seems dangerous, though, to even discuss coffee.
Yura, I can give you some advice: any provocative questions for the weak to abstain from verbally-pilitical outpourings, ask them on third-party resources - they clearly "don't care" for the resource being blocked by Roskomnadzor. For this resource, it's a definite "no".
You can talk about coffee all you want.
If we continue talking about the plane compared to the price of coffee, the plane costs $50 million. And an hour's operation, according to one irrepressible guy, is almost in the region of 800,000 rubles
This is exactly the figure that raises doubts. I look up the price lists of airports and see other figures.
Bombardier Global 5000 interior.
Yura, I can give you some advice: any provocative questions for the weak to abstain from verbally-pilitical outpourings, ask them on third-party resources - they clearly "don't care" for the resource being blocked by Roskomnadzor. On this resource, it's a definite "no".
And about coffee, you can have all the coffee you want.
Is Roskomnadzor really going to react to some innocent pictures and discussion of prices of Bombardier Global 5000 class planes?
- Excuse me, why do you smell so bad?
- Do you go to the toilet on the plane?
- Well, yeah...
- And then I dump all your shit at the airport, so I might spill some on myself...
- (perplexed) Why do you need such a dirty job? Why don't you quit and get a job somewhere else?
- No way, I can't do it without aviation!!!
- No way, I can't do it without aviation!!!
is it like coding indicators and experts because you can't do it without trading?
Well... there are women in Russian villages
and I'd like to see what kind of a prince he is))