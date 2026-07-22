Interesting and Humour - page 534

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bedtime lullaby

 
 

 
Mischek:

Where's Mosquito?

They probably got him by now.

Yo! Put your dick in your mouth! First face the people, and then we'll have a fight.

While I was barbecuing with my wife on the Kuban, you've almost mastered the atom of peace?

 
 
Zeleniy:

Now I am at work since Wednesday, haven't been out anywhere, slept for five hours, at work all alone, closed the doors myself. I am standing near my desk, drinking coffee, the music is streaming, I look at the side-view on my sofa, someone is sitting, and I feel everything went down.... And it turns out it was me who threw everything on it and I don't remember =))) The cuckoo is on its way =)

I'm home now, I don't think there will be any more of this as well as the dreams I posted here, I don't remember where, you can look in my profile - I wrote it off

60 hours at work... yeah i forgot to tell you, it's a 20 min walk from work =)

 
moskitman:

Yooooo...! Put your dick on your tongue! First turn around and face the people, then we'll have some fun.


I can't. If I turn around now, you'll get wet.

Why did they let you out of jail?

Did you take a bribe?

 
 
drknn:

And imagine this miracle mating.
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