Interesting and Humour - page 534
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
bedtime lullaby
Where's Mosquito?
They probably got him by now.
Yo! Put your dick in your mouth! First face the people, and then we'll have a fight.
While I was barbecuing with my wife on the Kuban, you've almost mastered the atom of peace?
Now I am at work since Wednesday, haven't been out anywhere, slept for five hours, at work all alone, closed the doors myself. I am standing near my desk, drinking coffee, the music is streaming, I look at the side-view on my sofa, someone is sitting, and I feel everything went down.... And it turns out it was me who threw everything on it and I don't remember =))) The cuckoo is on its way =)
I'm home now, I don't think there will be any more of this as well as the dreams I posted here, I don't remember where, you can look in my profile - I wrote it off
60 hours at work... yeah i forgot to tell you, it's a 20 min walk from work =)
Yooooo...! Put your dick on your tongue! First turn around and face the people, then we'll have some fun.
I can't. If I turn around now, you'll get wet.
Why did they let you out of jail?
Did you take a bribe?