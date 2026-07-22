Interesting and Humour - page 1377
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Good morning.
Continuing the 'roads of the world' theme.
The roads of Cambodia
Are you already forgetting your posts from yesterday? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1385#comment_570029
Judging by the fact that he publishes anecdotes from the archive of Anekdot.ru for 2001, he not only forgets about yesterday's posts...
Blaupunkt
I don't post questionnaires, and what is it anyway?))
It's all clear what you do for a living...
at the request ofi_logic,an anecdote from 2001))
A guy goes winter fishing. Decided to get warm. He drank a lot, fell asleep and collapsed.
Fishermen sitting next to him decided to wake him up.
- Hey, man, get up, you're freezing!
The man opens his eyes and closes them. Then he opens one eye and looks
into the icy ice hole and says:
- Fucking windshield's fogged up!
The Petrosianometer is off the charts