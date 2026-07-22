Interesting and Humour - page 1377

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Good morning.

Continuing the 'roads of the world' theme.

The roads of Cambodia


 
rvv2006:
Are you already forgetting your posts from yesterday? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1385#comment_570029
 
Judging by the fact that he publishes jokes from the Anekdot.ru archive from 2001, he's not just forgetting yesterday's posts...
 
In one of the forums, a branch called: Why traders need a "black box", or how much does a profitable EA cost? One of the users answers:the black box is to prove to the broker that it is not your fault if you lose after some problem with the system.:)

 
Contender:
Are you already forgetting your posts from yesterday? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1385#comment_570029
It never happens)))
 
i_logic:
Judging by the fact that he publishes anecdotes from the archive of Anekdot.ru for 2001, he not only forgets about yesterday's posts...
I do not publish anecdotes, and what is it anyway?))
 

Blaupunkt


 
rvv2006:
I don't post questionnaires, and what is it anyway?))

It's all clear what you do for a living...


 

at the request ofi_logic,an anecdote from 2001))

A guy goes winter fishing. Decided to get warm. He drank a lot, fell asleep and collapsed.

Fishermen sitting next to him decided to wake him up.

- Hey, man, get up, you're freezing!

The man opens his eyes and closes them. Then he opens one eye and looks

into the icy ice hole and says:

- Fucking windshield's fogged up!

 

The Petrosianometer is off the charts

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