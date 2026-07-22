Interesting and Humour - page 3250
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You're a juvenile in the Union. So you're way off base.
It's not funny at all. After all that, the most washed-up one here is you, Bolkonsky.
Nah, I was dressed in minus 30. And a scarf, and a hat, and underpants. So I don't have your problems. I take analysis quite adequately. And there's enough literature now to make sense of it.
I can now prove on two counts that you are writing based solely on fantasy, and have shown yourself to be a complete amateur on the subject of life in the cold. So, Bolkonsky, yuck.
Have you probably seen enough movies where men in Antarctica are walking around without a hat?
Who has had the worst frost of their life? I got -53 degrees!!!
You've probably seen too many movies where men in Antarctica walk around without a hat, haven't you?
tell me more about yourself - it is interesting to know the reason for your current condition - many of your/our generation perceive everything normally.
the fact that you watched american movies and then experimented on yourselves -- that's understandable -- perestroika was an indelible Gorbachev stain on many foreheads.
Keep on burning.
When I was a kid, school was cancelled at -30 from 1st to 4th grades, at -35 from 1st to 8th grades. Then, as a rule, schools were closed for flu quarantine...
In short, we didn't go to school all of January. I remember, as soon as school was cancelled, the boys took their hockey sticks and skates to the rink!
tell me more about yourself - it is interesting to know the reason for your current state of mind - many people of your generation have a normal perception of everything.
The fact that you watched american movies and then experimented on yourself is understandable - perestroika was an indelible Gorbachev stain on many people's foreheads.
keep on burning.
I've experienced +55 to -60, but I don't think that tells you anything. Unless it's a big geography of travel. And I don't think it affects your intelligence.
By the way, household thermometers are no longer adequate around -50.
Now I can prove on two points that you are writing based solely on fantasies and have shown yourself to be a complete amateur in the matter of living in the cold.
minus 30 has never been reached in our area - even with the absolute minimum according to the statistics, there was probably no such thing - minus 20 or lower.
so, how to live in frost I do not know, here your truth - at the union in a flat it was always warm, radiators cannot be touched -- it is after the union with the heater it is cold even at minus 5-10, radiators do not warm to the uttermost.
minus 30 has never been reached in our area - even with the absolute minimum according to the statistics, there was probably no such thing - minus 20 or lower.
So I don't know how to live in freezing temperatures, and here you are right - during the Soviet Union it was always warm in the flat, you couldn't touch the radiators - it's cold after the Soviet Union with a heater even at minus 5-10, the radiators are not warm at all.
Andrei, you are wrong. In some places right now the radiators are "going crazy" and they heat so badly that you wish there were heat meters everywhere!