Interesting and Humour - page 4539

New comment
[Deleted]  
You're singing each other's praises a little too blatantly
 
Олег avtomat:
You're singing each other's praises too blatantly, aren't you?

what do you mean (practically all pre-CIS listeners)?

Oleg, I don't mean politics, but we lived in the same country...

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Meaning (pretty much everyone before CIS listened)?


And here's the opposite ....


 
Uladzimir Izerski:

And here's the opposite ....


Okay, and this one is even cooler, in my opinion.


[Deleted]  

.

 
Олег avtomat:

.

Oleg, YouTube please, no video available
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

And here's the opposite ....


it's a traitorous song, I listened to it four times and the conclusion is the same
 

when do we get sober? :-)

Or - what the heck... :-)

IMHO - gone are those days - of unbridled romantic bliss on the forum, when we discussed when to go in, when to go out, and in what "context" the pork-saurus, the math...

When Sergeev was writing an indica on the universal regression model of Yusuf Market, in principle - he helped me with the indica too in its translation into code from 4 to 5... etc.

something nostalgic... chondra... maybe autumn... :-)

got bored not so long ago and read the branches of the last championship...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/10277

https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/news/424

well, without the championship it's a bore... :-)

Automated Trading Championship 2012: Победители Чемпионата Automated Trading Championship 2012
Automated Trading Championship 2012: Победители Чемпионата Automated Trading Championship 2012
  • 2013.01.25
  • www.mql5.com
В упорной борьбе были определены три лучших торговых робота, которые принесли своим создателям заслуженную награду: денежные вознаграждения и памятные сувениры.
 
Roman Shiredchenko:

when do we get sober? :-)

Or - forget it... :-)

IMHO - gone are those times - of unrestrained romantic happiness on the forum, when we discussed when to enter, when to leave, and in what "context" a pig-saurus, a mathematician...

When Sergeev was writing an indica on the universal regression model of Yusuf Market, in principle - he helped me with the indica too in its translation into code from 4 to 5... etc.

so something nostalgic came up... chondra... maybe autumn... :-)

because of boredom, not so long ago I read the branches of the last season...

Roman, don't be sad.

;)

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
Oleg, please do it from YouTube, no video available

this is from youtube.

do it this way:


direct link

https://youtu.be/cUfRdbuKcpc

1...453245334534453545364537453845394540454145424543454445454546...4979
New comment