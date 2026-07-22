Interesting and Humour - page 4539
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You're singing each other's praises too blatantly, aren't you?
what do you mean (practically all pre-CIS listeners)?
Oleg, I don't mean politics, but we lived in the same country...
Meaning (pretty much everyone before CIS listened)?
And here's the opposite ....
And here's the opposite ....
Okay, and this one is even cooler, in my opinion.
.
.
And here's the opposite ....
when do we get sober? :-)
Or - what the heck... :-)
IMHO - gone are those days - of unbridled romantic bliss on the forum, when we discussed when to go in, when to go out, and in what "context" the pork-saurus, the math...
When Sergeev was writing an indica on the universal regression model of Yusuf Market, in principle - he helped me with the indica too in its translation into code from 4 to 5... etc.
something nostalgic... chondra... maybe autumn... :-)
got bored not so long ago and read the branches of the last championship...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/10277
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/news/424
well, without the championship it's a bore... :-)
when do we get sober? :-)
Or - forget it... :-)
IMHO - gone are those times - of unrestrained romantic happiness on the forum, when we discussed when to enter, when to leave, and in what "context" a pig-saurus, a mathematician...
When Sergeev was writing an indica on the universal regression model of Yusuf Market, in principle - he helped me with the indica too in its translation into code from 4 to 5... etc.
so something nostalgic came up... chondra... maybe autumn... :-)
because of boredom, not so long ago I read the branches of the last season...
Roman, don't be sad.
;)
Oleg, please do it from YouTube, no video available
this is from youtube.
do it this way:
direct link
https://youtu.be/cUfRdbuKcpc