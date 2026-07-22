Interesting and Humour - page 1865
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♪ I cooked the cat's hedgehog in gravy ♪
I told you, the cat's slave.
Tomorrow he'll tell you to bake a piece of his leg in the oven for New Year's Eve.
I'm telling you, the cat's slave.
Tomorrow he'll order you to bake a piece of his leg in the oven for New Year's Eve.
Nah... he asked me to get him a piece of Ilyich's ass. He wants to put it in an aquarium for shade on languid sunny nights.
I'll have to...
I told you, the cat's slave.
Tomorrow he'll tell you to bake a piece of his leg in the oven for New Year's Eve.
Where have you ever seen a cat eat his own leg?
It must have been done in 3D Studio Max. Very realistic, but not believable. ))
Where have you seen a cat eat its own leg?
Russian is not the right language
The master's leg, however, he will eat it
Great! And there's no doubt left! ))
There's a moment (just past the middle) where the tempo is accelerated. That way you can add the effect of implausibility. ))
Great! And there's no doubt left! ))
Friends of an American man, who had been arrested five times for drunk driving, played a prank on him by faking his awakening after a 10-year coma.
After the man lost consciousness after another drink, he was placed in a room set up as a hospital ward. As he began to regain consciousness, he was greeted by a doctor and a nurse. "Hi, I'm Dr James. I can see that you are confused and don't quite understand what's going on. Some time ago you were involved in an accident. The accident happened in 2013, now it's 2023. You have been in a coma for the last 10 years," stated the 'doctor' with a bandage on his face.
"The patient" is told that his wife and daughter will be arriving soon and leaves him in his room to rest and watch TV (news reports tell of Miley Cyrus' eviction from the trailer park and the 10-year anniversary of Justin Beeber and his "life partner").
The hoax is revealed when the "coma survivor" recognises his friend in the doctor. The video has been posted on YouTube. The organisers of the hoax said they did not only want to entertain viewers but also to make them aware of the dangers of drunken driving (c)
Moral: if you have been drinking, don't drive or you will have to reconstruct the space-time continuum.
♪ I cooked a hedgehog in sauce for a cat ♪
Nailed three cats to a tree
Death for death. Three rotten cats for one innocent hedgehog
Nailed three cats to a tree