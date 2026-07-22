Interesting and Humour - page 3606
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Warehouse for finished goods requires a loader
Warehouse for finished goods requires a loader
Oh, I have a friend who is a bodybuilder and works as a loader. He says he tried to work in an office but only lasted a week. Even though he's about 50 years old...
:)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/171359#comment_4143788
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