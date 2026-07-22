Interesting and Humour - page 3606

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Китайский электрокар установил рекорд скорости для беспилотных автомобилей
Китайский электрокар установил рекорд скорости для беспилотных автомобилей
  • 2017.03.01
  • Николай Воронцов
  • nplus1.ru
Электромобиль NIO EP9, выпускаемый китайским стартапом NextEV, установил на гоночной трассе «Трасса Америк» сразу три рекорда, в том числе рекорд скорости для беспилотных автомобилей. Об этом сообщает The Verge. Беспилотные автомобили на гоночных трасс отличаются от машин, разрабатываемых для дорог общего пользования. С одной стороны, системе...
 


Warehouse for finished goods requires a loader


 
Pay by the piece.....
 
The police rounded up a group of fraudsters selling diplomas in the metro. "We had to let them go," said Sgt Ivanov, a doctor of economics.
 
Vitaly Murlenko:


Warehouse for finished goods requires a loader



Oh, I have a friend who is a bodybuilder and works as a loader. He says he tried to work in an office but only lasted a week. Even though he's about 50 years old...
 
So used to smiley faces that every time they write about vitamin D it feels like the medics are laughing))
 

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