Interesting and Humour - page 1313
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The fading of our garden in autumn.
A river on a moonlit night.
The meeting of an army returning from a campaign.
A forest at its best.
A steamboat wharf.
Grandfather's garden.
Arrival of a train.
Here are the "Story Topics" for the lower grades:
What a bird saw in distant lands.
The story of building a house and raising a garden in it...
The giants and pygmies of the forest kingdom.
And here are the "Diverse Content Themes" for older grammar school students:
The word as a source of happiness.
Why is life compared to a journey?
Homeland and strangers.
About the transience of life.
What subjects make up Russia's wealth and why?
About the high dignity of the human word and writing.
About the fragility of happiness based solely on material wealth.
About the manifestation of the moral element in history.
What is the spiritual bond between ancestors and offspring based on?"
One hundred years after childhood
Power, sad as it sounds, is us. Let it displease some people. All officials come from the people, not from Mars. No, of course one could put forward the theory that they are all agents of the world government). The people get the power they want.
I take it: you either haven't read it or don't understand it.
I take it: you either haven't read it or don't understand it.
Do you know what it was like on the New York Stock Exchange when the dollar fell?
Oh... You just didn't see what was going on at the Odessa bazaar when the two dollars fell!
interesting
In 2009, Volodymyr Svitlichny (a graduate of Kharkiv National University) moved to Canada and (not immediately) took a job with the police.