Interesting and Humour - page 1538

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tol64:
??? ))) What do you see in that picture?
I'm not telling you anything, pervert.
 
Mischek:
I'm not telling you anything, pervert.
And what do you mean by pervert? Because it's all mixed up in the definitions already. )))
 
 

Mischek:

Future lucky iPhone owners

You're clearly on a roll today. )))
 
Mother-my-grandmother... facepalm
 
 
Mischek:

Do you think the new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C phones will push Apple's stock up to 1000 ? :)


 
tol64:

Do you think the new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C phones will push Apple's stock up to 1000 ? :)


Of course , it will be 1,000 rubles per paper )

//will gep on pd.

 
Anyone here with a medical degree? We have a problem with a girl, we don't know where to go anymore......
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