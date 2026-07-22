Interesting and Humour - page 1538
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??? ))) What do you see in that picture?
I'm not telling you anything, pervert.
Mischek:
Future lucky iPhone owners
Do you think the new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C phones will push Apple's stock up to 1000 ? :)
Do you think the new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C phones will push Apple's stock up to 1000 ? :)
Of course , it will be 1,000 rubles per paper )
//will gep on pd.