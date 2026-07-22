Interesting and Humour - page 3712
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Two people are arguing about pears.
A third and a fourth came along and it started:
- and not pears at all, but tractors
- and not tractors but planes
- and they didn't fly, they floated.
- and they were purple
- and again you're all lying...
Somehow the minions have been forgotten...
http://kontinentusa.com/sobaki-desantniki-vo-vremya-vtoroj-mirovoj-vojny/
Quote from the "first post":
Explanation of the quote - no, the quote does not say "sanitation dogs" anywhere.
Why are you talking this nonsense again?
If I make a mistake in a word, will you pick up on it too? I wrote in a hurry and had no time to type a long text - those who wanted to understand what we are talking about, those understood, and those who wanted to be stubborn - he was.
Mistake...
The amazing Avatar night light is made in the form of quirky Pandora mushrooms. During the day they're just pretty plants in a pot, but as soon as evening dusk reigns in the room, they burst into a soft glow!
The amazing Avatar night light is made in the form of whimsical mushrooms from Pandora. During the day they're just pretty plants in a pot, but as soon as evening dusk falls in the room, they burst into a soft glow!
Well these aren't really fancy mushrooms, they're very recognisable.)
Quote from the "first post":
Explanation of the quote - no, the quote does not say "sanitation dogs" anywhere.
Why are you talking this nonsense again?
There are two posts quoted in my post. 1 is SanSanych's, 2 is your reaction to SanSanych's post.
What, was I supposed to number those quotes? So it's not clear where the first post is, even though the words "sanitation dogs" are highlighted in red?
Well, these are not really fancy mushrooms, but very recognisable.)
At first I thought it was a pale toadstool... But no, it doesn't look like much.
My post quotes two posts. 1 is SanSanych's and 2 is your reaction to SanSanych's post.
What, was I supposed to number these quotes? So it's not clear where the first post is, even though the words "sanitation dogs" are highlighted in red?
Sorry, it's my fault - I read the written "first post" and went looking for my first post.
And that's what you wrote - there's no point in looking for any logic here.
The tractor is green and it flies.