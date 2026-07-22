Interesting and Humour - page 2541
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/*with a gasp*/...Cool...!
Fascinating.
User:
I need a bronze mermaid statue!
Ordinary Linux distribution:
Here's a 1×1×1 m bronze cube and a file
Gentoo:
Here's a copper, tin, blast furnace
FreeBSD:
Here's a pickaxe and a helmet with a torch. The copper mine is that way
Ubuntu:
Here's a mermaid statue
User:
But there's only the tail!
Ubuntu:
Please apt-get install mermaid torso, apt-get install mermaid head, apt-get install mermaid arms...
MacOS:
Here are some beautiful naked girls
User:
Wow, can I touch it?
MacOS:
Pay 200 euros and activate Touch Naked Girls
Windows:
No. I think - you definitely need a cast iron statue of Chapaev...
Nobel Prize-winning Brazilian oncologist Drausillio Varella:
"Today in the world we invest five times more money in drugs for male potency and silicone for women's breasts than in cures for Alzheimer's disease.
In a few years we will have old women with big breasts and old men with a strong penis, but none of them will be able to remember what it is for".
A cool montage