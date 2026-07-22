Interesting and Humour - page 2541

New comment
 
 
server:

/*with a gasp*/...Cool...!

Fascinating.

 
about the difference between operating systems:
User:
I need a bronze mermaid statue!
Ordinary Linux distribution:
Here's a 1×1×1 m bronze cube and a file
Gentoo:
Here's a copper, tin, blast furnace
FreeBSD:
Here's a pickaxe and a helmet with a torch. The copper mine is that way
Ubuntu:
Here's a mermaid statue
User:
But there's only the tail!
Ubuntu:
Please apt-get install mermaid torso, apt-get install mermaid head, apt-get install mermaid arms...
MacOS:
Here are some beautiful naked girls
User:
Wow, can I touch it?
MacOS:
Pay 200 euros and activate Touch Naked Girls
Windows:
No. I think - you definitely need a cast iron statue of Chapaev...
 

Nobel Prize-winning Brazilian oncologist Drausillio Varella:

"Today in the world we invest five times more money in drugs for male potency and silicone for women's breasts than in cures for Alzheimer's disease.
In a few years we will have old women with big breasts and old men with a strong penis, but none of them will be able to remember what it is for".

 
Competition http://www.asus.com/ru/News/KsZztL9vJ5ApTmnG
Компания ASUS продала 500-миллионную материнскую плату
Компания ASUS продала 500-миллионную материнскую плату
  • www.asus.com
Викторина по случаю выпуска 500-миллионной материнской платы. Компания ASUS продала 500-миллионную материнскую плату2 января 2015 года компания ASUS объявила о том, что объемы продаж материнских плат преодолели порог в 500 миллионов экземпляров с момента основания компании в 1989 году. По этому случаю мировой лидер по производству материнских плат решил провести для своих фанатов по всему миру викторину...
 
h
Глава Google предсказал конец Интернета
Глава Google предсказал конец Интернета
  • www.rbc.ru
Глава компании Google Эрик Шмидт полагает, что Интернет в недалеком будущем исчезнет. По его мнению, вскоре появится так много гаджетов, различных «высокотехнологических штуковин», что мы даже не заметим, что «Интернет закончился»
 
h
Китай построит железную дорогу из Пекина в Москву стоимостью $242 млрд
Китай построит железную дорогу из Пекина в Москву стоимостью $242 млрд
  • 2015.01.22
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 22 янв — РИА Новости/Прайм. Китай построит высокоскоростную железную дорогу, связывающую Пекин с Москвой, стоимостью 1,5 триллиона юаней (242 миллиарда долларов), сообщили муниципальные власти Пекина. Общая протяженность железной дороги составит 7 тысяч километров. Маршрут железной дороги будет проходить через Казахстан, а время в пути...
 

A cool montage


 
Not bad, not bad...
Microsoft показала, как будут выглядеть универсальные приложения Office for Windows 10
Microsoft показала, как будут выглядеть универсальные приложения Office for Windows 10
  • Андрей
  • windowsphoner.ru
Новости, связанные с Microsoft появляются достаточно динамично, особенно последние несколько дней. В течение предыдущих пары дней мы увидели ряд новых инновационных продуктов компании, среди которых и Windows 10 для телефонов. Теперь софтверный гигант раскрыл немного информации об очередных версиях своего офисного пакета, официальными...
[Deleted]  
server:
1...253425352536253725382539254025412542254325442545254625472548...4979
New comment