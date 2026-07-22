Interesting and Humour - page 1220
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The gypsies lost a cat on their way.
♪ the cat died, the tail withered ♪
and it turned out to be "anchor bens".Whoever says a word or posts something is going to eat it.
Such a messed up thread (((.
Assholes
The words of a veterinarian:
If you love your profession, you can get your elbow up a cow's arse
Such a messed up thread (((.
Shitheads
That's what I'm hearing from an asshole.
ZS: At least the rest of the threads are cleaner now.
so that's what he's doing.)
A teddy bear replaces an orphaned foal
A grandmother gets on the trolleybus, followed by a man.
A man:
- Excuse me, can I go to the central market?
Granny:
- No.
The man gets off the trolley with a disappointed look. The doors close and the trolleybuses start moving.
Grandma adds out loud:
- But I am getting there!
***
In the carpet department:
- Do you have anything not too stark for the nursery?
- How many children?
- Seven!
- Better asphalt.
http://wwwboards.auto.ru/chevrolet/455301/
http://wwwboards.auto.ru/chevrolet/455301/