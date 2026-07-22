Interesting and Humour - page 1220

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sanyooooook:

The gypsies lost a cat on their way.

♪ the cat died, the tail withered ♪

and it turned out to be "anchor bens".

Whoever says a word or posts something is going to eat it.

Such a messed up thread (((.

Assholes

 

The words of a veterinarian:

If you love your profession, you can get your elbow up a cow's arse

 
Mischek:

Such a messed up thread (((.

Shitheads

That's what I'm hearing from an asshole.

ZS: At least the rest of the threads are cleaner now.

 

so that's what he's doing.)

A teddy bear replaces an orphaned foal

 
 
 

A grandmother gets on the trolleybus, followed by a man.
A man:
- Excuse me, can I go to the central market?
Granny:
- No.
The man gets off the trolley with a disappointed look. The doors close and the trolleybuses start moving.
Grandma adds out loud:
- But I am getting there!

***

In the carpet department:
- Do you have anything not too stark for the nursery?
- How many children?
- Seven!
- Better asphalt.

 
Contender:

http://wwwboards.auto.ru/chevrolet/455301/

How fast was he going then?
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