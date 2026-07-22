Interesting and Humour - page 3074

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Пока горит творог
Пока горит творог
  • www.fontanka.ru
Звонок поступил в редакцию «Фонтанки» из Фрунзенского района. Рядом со станцией метро «Международная» продается дешевый творог. И все бы ничего, но этот творог горит, как факел. И при этом плавится. А порядочный творог так себя вести не должен. В редакции изумились — и отправили на «Международную» десант с заданием повторить опасный...
 
 

HAVE A GOOD TIME!
 
Wednesday
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
We worked around the clock, without a wink of an eye. And you're talking about some kind of Wednesday. Have a good mood and all the best! Good health!
 
михаил потапыч:

What does the following icon look like ?

Went out for a drink, came back, ate, sat down at the computer.

 
михаил потапыч:

What does the following icon look like ?

H

[Deleted]  
 
Roman Busarov:

If there had been four colours, they would have said swastika,

5 the baphometa star

6 a Star of David.

7 (all colours of the rainbow) would have been accused of LGBT advertising.

8 The small pictogram is indecipherable, etc.

Some people can't help it :)

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