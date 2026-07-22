Interesting and Humour - page 3074
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
HAVE A GOOD TIME!
What does the following icon look like ?
Went out for a drink, came back, ate, sat down at the computer.
What does the following icon look like ?
H
If there had been four colours, they would have said swastika,
5 the baphometa star
6 a Star of David.
7 (all colours of the rainbow) would have been accused of LGBT advertising.
8 The small pictogram is indecipherable, etc.
Some people can't help it :)