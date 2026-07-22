Interesting and Humour - page 3088

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Дмитрий:
Hydrogen
What hydrogen? Hydrogen cars simply cannot compete with electric cars. And Germany is also a very advanced country in terms of green energy
 


Good night

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
I live in a big city, St. Petersburg, there are no producers around here.
I was in St. Petersburg once when I was a student and got into a conversation with the locals and was shocked to see that they were buying potatoes from the shop, and they were shocked to see that I was shocked. As if it was normal to buy potatoes in a shop.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
I was in St. Petersburg once when I was a student and got into a conversation with the locals and was shocked to hear that they were buying potatoes in a shop, and they were shocked to hear that I was shocked. As if it was normal to buy potatoes in a shop.

So the fact that I have been buying potatoes all my life in the Urals because I am too lazy to dig in the garden sucks?

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

So the fact that I've been buying potatoes in the Urals all my life because I'm too lazy to dig in the garden sucks?

I get it now:)
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Now I've realised:)

I've never been attracted to the land before, and never will be - I've bought and will continue to buy))

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
And I live in a big city, Peter, there are no manufacturers around here.
Here's an idea. If you could set up a retail chain in St. Petersburg with a name like "Mini Farm", working under the slogan "from the field to the table", I would be responsible for supplying quality products from producers. A nice bonus to the business would be the opportunity to eat delicious healthy food:))
 
Комбинатор:
What hydrogen? Hydrogen-powered cars simply cannot compete with electric cars. And Germany is also a very advanced country in terms of green energy
Why suddenly, when the first truck powered by hydrogen fuel cell appeared back in 2011.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

I've never been attracted to the land before, and I'm not now - I've bought and will continue to buy it)).

I used to try to do the same thing... One careless word and I have been building a cottage in the countryside for several years, enjoying the blossoming apple and pear trees, enjoying the sight of growing plums, currants and gooseberries. But how wonderful that potatoes, onions and other things don't concern me...

 

I remember my call sign "Melody"

first whistle 6p3s, gu29, 2 x gu50

and almost getting killed by a 600 volt DC current :-)



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