Interesting and Humour - page 3088
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Hydrogen
Good night
I live in a big city, St. Petersburg, there are no producers around here.
I was in St. Petersburg once when I was a student and got into a conversation with the locals and was shocked to hear that they were buying potatoes in a shop, and they were shocked to hear that I was shocked. As if it was normal to buy potatoes in a shop.
So the fact that I have been buying potatoes all my life in the Urals because I am too lazy to dig in the garden sucks?
So the fact that I've been buying potatoes in the Urals all my life because I'm too lazy to dig in the garden sucks?
Now I've realised:)
I've never been attracted to the land before, and never will be - I've bought and will continue to buy))
And I live in a big city, Peter, there are no manufacturers around here.
What hydrogen? Hydrogen-powered cars simply cannot compete with electric cars. And Germany is also a very advanced country in terms of green energy
I've never been attracted to the land before, and I'm not now - I've bought and will continue to buy it)).
I used to try to do the same thing... One careless word and I have been building a cottage in the countryside for several years, enjoying the blossoming apple and pear trees, enjoying the sight of growing plums, currants and gooseberries. But how wonderful that potatoes, onions and other things don't concern me...
I remember my call sign "Melody"
first whistle 6p3s, gu29, 2 x gu50
and almost getting killed by a 600 volt DC current :-)